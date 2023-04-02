Softball team wins weekend home series against top-ranked Utah Tech

The softball team (14-18, 4-5) went 2-1 against first-place Utah Tech University in their weekend series at Allan Saxe Field this weekend.
Softball head coach Kara Dill said that Utah Tech is a great team that made good adjustments throughout the series, keeping the Mavericks off-balance.
“They continue to attack us in different ways and kept us off-balance,” Dill said. “Being able to come out with two wins against that team is a big deal for us.”
The series began with a pair of games Friday with both teams splitting the doubleheader. The finale concluded with UTA celebrating their alumni and 50 years of softball. Here's a recap of the weekend’s action.
Game 1: UTA 4, Utah Tech 3
UTA took game one of Friday’s doubleheader over Utah Tech in extra innings, fending off Utah Tech’s three-run comeback. Junior outfielder Morgan Westbrook got the Mavericks going offensively in the first inning after smashing a two-run homer for the early lead. UTA collected 11 hits in Friday’s clash.
“I don’t know if there’s a team in the country that’s played more extra innings than us this year, but we’re confident in extra innings,” Dill said.
Meagan Smith, fifth-year first baseman, kept the momentum going in the first inning, hitting a solo home run to extend UTA’s lead, 3-0. The Mavericks had an impressive start earning all three runs on five hits in the first inning.
The game heated up in the sixth when Utah Tech stormed back offensively, sending the game into extra innings. Utah Tech missed on opportunities to steal game one as UTA came through with huge defensive saves in the late innings. Sophomore right-handed pitcher Jessica Adams pitched all 10 innings, giving up two earned runs on nine hits and earning her the victory.
Game 2: Utah Tech 17, UTA 1
UTA was unable to carry momentum from their early victory into the second game. Collectively, UTA had five hits as a team with their only run coming in the fifth inning. Utah Tech scored 17 runs in the third through fifth innings. Junior right-handed pitcher Gracie Bumpurs got the start and completed the game for UTA in their second meeting.
Dill said the team does a good job at staying positive even after tough losses, but that she talks to them about staying in the moment to execute their job.
“It helps you continue to have hope and continue to fight in those moments when it makes a big difference,” she said.
Game 3: UTA 8, Utah Tech 5
UTA took the first lead of the game Saturday after senior outfielder Reagan Hukill scored on a passed ball. The Mavericks had opportunities to extend their lead early but couldn’t rally with runners stranded on bases. UTA held on defensively with huge plays, including a double play when Utah Tech had the bases loaded in the third inning.
Hukill was pulled out as a preventative measure during an injury scare. Dill said something happened during her swing, but Hukill should be fine.
Utah Tech momentarily took over in the fourth inning after collecting four runs off five hits, taking their first lead of the day. Fifth-year center Sophie Wideman brought UTA within two after homering to right field. In the bottom sixth, freshman shortstop Alaina Hampton had the biggest play of the day after she hit her first career home run to left field, a grand slam to give UTA a 6-4 lead.
UTA continued their dominance in the bottom sixth as Smith secured her fourth home run of the season, extending the lead to 8-4. In total, the Mavericks posted three home runs. The Mavericks relied on the arm of Adams as she pitched the entire game, earning the victory in Saturday’s contest.
“We talked about today’s a new day, they still have one win, we still have one win,” Dill said. “We still have a chance to win the series and I think the team really bought into that.”
The Mavericks are back on the road for their series against Stephen F. Austin starting 5 p.m. Friday in Nacogdoches, Texas. The series will include a doubleheader Saturday.
