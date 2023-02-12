Softball team wins three, loses one at Maverick Invitational

The Kara Dill era of UTA softball is officially underway as the Mavericks hosted the Maverick Invitational this past weekend at Allan Saxe Field. The tournament included UTA, Texas Tech University and the University of Tulsa. The Mavericks went 3-1 at the tournament.
UTA started the tournament Friday with a 4-3 win over Texas Tech, Dill’s first win as the team’s head coach.
The Mavericks were led by Kimber Cortemelia, fifth year utility player. She went 3-4 and had two RBIs. Her single in the sixth inning drove in the game-winning run.
Junior pitcher Gracie Bumpurs was credited with the win, her first of the year, on one inning of work.
On Saturday, the Mavericks picked up momentum with another 4-3 win, this time against the University of Tulsa.
Cortemelia was once again a force as she hit 2-3 and drove in another run. Fifth year catcher Sophie Wideman also played well, going 2-2 with two RBIs.
UTA won the game on a walkoff fielder’s choice hit by senior first baseman Lindsey Franklin.
The excitement was short lived, however, as UTA was no-hit by Texas Tech in the second game of the day. The final score was 4-0 Red Raiders.
Sophomore pitcher Jessica Adams pitched three innings and struck out four batters in the loss.
Sunday, UTA took on Tulsa in a game that had been moved from Friday due to wind chill.
“I think we were all just excited to not play in 30 degree weather,” Dill said.
The game started out slowly as both teams were held scoreless until the fourth inning when UTA drove home a pair off a single by sophomore outfielder Nicole Hill and a Cortemelia double. Hill went 3-3 with an RBI in the game.
Adams pitched a complete game shutout to pick up her second win of the year.
“She just kept coming out and keeping them off balance,” Dill said.
Dill talked about the team’s defense postgame.
“We talk about defensively getting the leadoff out,” she said. “That's a big deal to keep runs off the board, working hard to get the leadoff out and working hard to get just the routine plays, make the routine plays. We've got a lot of work to do still, but I thought overall today and for the whole weekend, we did a decent job of that.”
UTA will next play Feb. 17-19 in Celina, Texas for the Tracy Beard Tournament.
@jwheels_1
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.