Softball team struggles in Texas State Classic

The softball team (6-8) continued to struggle away from home this week at the Texas State Classic in San Marcos. The Mavericks went 1-4 in the tournament.
In total, this brings UTA’s record to 3-7 in games not played at Allan Saxe Field. The Mavericks will face Baylor University in Waco on Tuesday before returning home for their next tournament, the Boerner Invitational on March 3-5.
UTA began the tournament Thursday with a 4-3 extra innings loss to host Texas State. The Mavericks held one-run leads in the seventh and eighth innings, but were unable to best Texas State, with the Bobcats scoring the game winner in the bottom of the ninth inning.
In their second game Thursday, the Mavericks earned their sole win of the tournament, a 4-3 victory over the University of Texas at San Antonio.
With the game tied at one, the Roadrunners put two runs in the top of the sixth inning. The Mavericks responded with three runs in the bottom of the seventh. The final run came off a bases-loaded walk, sealing a one-run victory.
Things didn’t go as well for UTA Friday, dropping contests to Kansas University and Colorado State University.
The Jayhawks routed the Mavericks 14-0 Friday morning, as UTA only managed one hit in the six-inning game. UTA and CSU played a closer match, with the Mavericks falling 4-3.
Colorado State tied the game at three in the bottom of the third inning before both offenses went cold. CSU scored the game winning run off a UTA error.
The Mavericks wrapped up the week with another extra-innings loss to Texas State, this time 6-5.
After the Mavericks scored three runs in the top of the eighth, they gave it all back in the bottom half of the inning. A pair of RBI singles highlighted the inning for Texas State’s walk off win.
