Softball team picks up wins in last road series

The softball team (19-24, 9-9) impressed over the weekend as they made the trip to Las Cruces, New Mexico, and defeated New Mexico State University in UTA’s final road series of the season.
This season, the Mavericks have held their own on the road in conference play. The series win against NMSU was their third road series win after not winning a single road conference series last season.
Game 1: UTA 5, NMSU 3
UTA opened up their series with a win against the Aggies behind an impressive performance from sophomore pitcher Jessica Adams.
Adams’ pitching was crucial to the team’s success. In the first three innings, she held the Aggies to zero hits.
Meagan Smith, fifth year first baseman, provided offense for the Mavericks registering a hit, two RBIs and one home run.
Game 2: UTA 7, NMSU 6
UTA won the second game of a doubleheader Friday in a competitive game. The Mavericks struggled offensively to start the game and faced a 6-4 deficit heading into the top of the seventh inning.
The team put together an impressive rally near the end of the game, scoring three runs in the seventh and eighth innings and holding the Aggies scoreless.
Freshman utility player Marley Neises was a crucial part of the Mavericks’ success, scoring an RBI single that tied the game in the seventh inning for the Mavericks. Neises is having a stellar season thus far, leading the team in batting average and hits.
Game 3 NMSU 6, UTA 5
UTA lost their lone game of the series against New Mexico State on Saturday.
Neises provided the majority of the offense for the Mavericks going 2-4 in the game, including a first-inning home run.
Neises’ contribution was not enough as New Mexico State controlled the game from start, scoring three runs in the first inning.
The Mavericks will try to improve their home record when they face Tarleton State University for their second-to-last home series of the season April 28 and 29.
