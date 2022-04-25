Softball team drops season series against Troy University

Freshman pitcher Morgan Max pitches the ball against Baylor University on April 19. Max pitched her second-longest game of the season at 2.1 innings. 

The softball team (21-20, 11-10) was held to three runs over the weekend as they lost two of their three games against Troy University.

UTA lost the first game 5-0 on Friday, won 3-1 Saturday, and were no-hit Sunday, losing 5-0.

Coming into the weekend, Troy was ranked No. 74 in the nation, marking the Mavericks’ eighth top-100-ranked opponent they’ve played this year.

The Mavericks’ three runs in the series were their lowest combined total since facing the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on March 25-27.

The no-hitter on Sunday marked the third game this season the Mavs were held with zero hits, more than the past four seasons combined.

Coming into the weekend, the Mavericks looked to capitalize on their offensive success in the Sun Belt Conference, as they scored five or more runs in their last six conference matchups.

While the Mavericks struggled on offense, they received consistent pitching from freshman pitcher Morgan Max, who had a season-high nine strikeouts in the Mavericks’ lone win Saturday.

The Mavericks will look to get back on track as they face Appalachian State University in the last road series this season starting at 5 p.m. Friday.

