Softball team defeats North Texas to snap five-game losing streak

The softball team (12-17, 2-4) defeated the University of North Texas 3-2 on Wednesday at Allan Saxe Field to snap its five-game losing streak. Coming into the contest, the Mavericks lost to UNT three consecutive times, including 8-0 earlier this season.
“North Texas is a great team, they’re a competitive team, a postseason team,” head coach Kara Dill said. “So for us to come out and play competitive all the way around defensively, on the mound offensively, I thought it was a really good team win against a really quality team.”
The game got off to a slow start for the Mavericks as they gave up a homerun in the top of the second inning. The Mavericks would not get on the scoreboard until the fourth inning.
Junior pitcher Gracie Bumpurs helped contribute to the team win as she came in the fourth inning and held UNT hitless for the remainder of the game.
“Coming in, my goal at that point was just to keep us in it and whatever that looks like, whether that was letting my defense work or giving the offense an opportunity to get out there and just do what they did,” Bumpurs said.
The turning point for the Mavericks came in the bottom of the fourth inning after a three-run homerun from freshman utility Marley Neises.
“Coming off a little bit of a losing streak, I think this is a great team win,” Neises said.
Neises has been a key contributor to the Mavericks thus far. On the season she is top three on the team in hits, runs and batting average.
“Yeah, she's been awesome. I mean, we noticed it in the fall. She has some skills, but she's just so competitive,” Dill said.
The Mavericks will return to play 4 p.m. Friday at Allan Saxe Field for the start of a home series against Utah Tech University.
