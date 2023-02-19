Softball team defeats first nationally-ranked opponent in weekend tournament

Head coach Kara Dill led her team to its first win this season over a nationally-ranked opponent last weekend when the softball team (5-4) defeated No. 16 University of Kentucky, 4-2. The game was the first of five in the , where the team won two games and lost three.
“We started and we ended the weekend really strong,” Dill said. “We struggled a little bit in the middle. But that comes with some maturity, that comes with time, just finding that consistency in how we play the game.”
The win over Kentucky, Dill’s alma mater, was the Mavericks’ first over a ranked opponent since March 2022, and the first road win over a ranked opponent since March 2020.
UTA got off to a quick start against Kentucky on Friday morning, scoring all four of its runs in the first three innings. When the batting went cold in the later innings, the pitching stepped up. Freshman pitcher Tamya Waiters pitched the final four innings and shut the Wildcats out, allowing just four hits.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Kentucky had the bases loaded with the middle of their order up to bat. Dill said this is a tough place to be, but it’s where you want to be if you want to be a competitive postseason team.
“We threw the pitches, we made the outs, we made the plays,” Dill said. “So that was really cool to see in a moment like that with such a high ranked team.”
The Mavericks suffered three consecutive losses in the days after the big win, as the batting struggles continued. UTA got run-ruled in two of the next three games, losing 8-0 to the University of North Texas on Friday and 8-0 to McNeese State University on Saturday.
Sandwiched between the shutouts was a 15-8 loss to Sam Houston State University. The Mavericks performed well offensively, drawing 11 walks and collecting seven hits, but left 11 runners on base. Sam Houston had 17 hits in the contest.
Dill said the team will evaluate how it played in those losses, as the Mavericks will play all three teams again later in the season. “It'll be a really good opportunity for us to evaluate when we play them again, just our growth in the season,” she said.
UTA ended the tournament on a high note, with the offense and defense banding together for a 10-0 run-ruled victory over the University of South Dakota. Sophomore pitcher Jessica Adams picked up her third win of the season and gave up two hits in the win.
The Mavericks scored one run in the first before blowing the game open with a seven-run second inning where sophomore shortstop Paris Brienesse hit a grand slam to put the Mavericks ahead, 8-0.
“You couldn't have asked for anything more. They came out. They fought. They gave us what they had,” Dill said. “It's day three. It's Sunday. You're a little bit tired. You're a little bit sore. Having played four tough games up until that point, they showed up and got after it.”
UTA will look to build on that momentum as it travels to San Marcos for another five-game tournament Feb. 23 to 25. The Mavericks will begin competing in the Texas State Classic at 4:30 p.m. Thursday when they take on Texas State University.
