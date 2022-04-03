Softball sweeps University of Louisiana Monroe in three-game series

The softball team (15-14, 6-6) completed a three-game sweep over the University of Louisiana Monroe this past weekend.
The wins would secure their third-straight series victory over Louisiana-Monroe.
The Mavericks were coming off a walk-off home run in the 10th inning from graduate catcher Morgan Rios on Friday to win game one 3-2.
Game 2: UTA 5, Louisiana-Monroe 4
Five Mavericks earned a hit, including a grand slam from senior third baseman Meagan Smith.
Graduate third baseman KJ Murphy and graduate catcher Courtney Ogle were the only two players to finish with a multi-hit game with two hits each.
Sophomore pitcher Gracie Bumpurs pitched a complete game, striking out three and giving up four runs.
“Our pitchers are doing a fantastic job on the mound,” head coach Peejay Brun said.
Game 3: UTA 2, Louisiana-Monroe 1
The Mavericks capped off the weekend with Sunday’s game, only giving up two hits – their lowest amount this season.
“We struggled a little bit with the strike zone, but we found it and got the hits at the right time for us to go and score two runs,” Brun said.
Freshman pitcher Jessica Adams finished the day with five strikeouts and no walks in her 10th complete game of the season.
UTA’s offense got out to a slow start, waiting until the fifth inning to get their first hit from Ogle.
“We're playing really well right now as a team, so for us to bounce back, I think that's a big deal,” sophomore second baseman Jessica Carreon said.
Carreon provided the Mavericks offense with an RBI-double, scoring sophomore right fielder Morgan Westbrook and freshman left fielder Aaliyah White.
“I knew that it was a really good opportunity and to just take advantage of that felt good,” Carreon said.
The wins would put the Mavericks at fifth in the Sun Belt Conference standings, tied with Texas State University.
The Mavericks now look ahead to face No. 15 University of Texas at Austin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Red & Charline McCombs Field.
