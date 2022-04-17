Softball scores series sweep over Georgia Southern University in weekend games

GENERAL LABOR.



In search of full-time help



entry level warehouse



position. Pick, pull, clean



and organize inventory.



Load & unloading freight



daily. Proficiency in UPS



WorldShip, FedEx shipping & LTL are a plus but not needed. Forklift operator is preferred but not required. Training available, call 817-265-3421 ask for Kevin or send an email to: kevin.jones@ctc-traffic.com

