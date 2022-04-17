Softball scores series sweep over Georgia Southern University in weekend games

The crack of the bat had everyone inside Allan Saxe Field glance up on Saturday afternoon, including sophomore second baseman Jessica Carreon.
It was Carreon’s first career home run.
“Once I saw [head coach Peejay Brun’s] face, I realized that it had gone over, and that was pretty exciting,” she said.
The home run was the one of the last runs in a series that was defined by UTA’s offense.
The softball team (20-17, 10-8) defeated Georgia Southern University twice in a doubleheader Saturday, claiming a series sweep in their final set of games as Sun Belt Conference opponents.
Brun said the wins will help the Mavericks later in the season.
“Anytime you can take a sweep, it's going to help you for that postseason conference tournament,” she said.
The Mavericks were coming off a 5-0 victory over the Eagles on Friday. Freshman pitcher Jessica Adams pitched a complete game shutout, and graduate third baseman KJ Murphy led the Mavericks with a two-run home run.
Game 1: UTA 9, Georgia Southern 5
Freshman pitcher Morgan Max returned to the circle for her second straight start Saturday morning.
The Mavericks began scoring in the bottom of the first with an RBI single from senior first baseman Meagan Smith and a run off a bases-loaded walk.
They added two more in the next inning, with a bases-clearing double from graduate designated player Morgan Rios.
Max completed her second start with another scoreless four innings, giving up three hits and striking out four batters.
“She's finding that confidence to be in the circle and wants the ball,” Brun said.
Georgia Southern cut into the UTA lead with a three-run home run in the fifth inning to give the Mavericks a one-run lead.
UTA responded in the bottom half, beginning with an RBI single from freshman shortstop Kaylee Cavazos. With the bases loaded, senior catcher Sophie Wideman came in as a pinch hitter, cleared the bases with a single and advanced to third on a throwing error.
Game 2: UTA 6, Georgia Southern 0
Adams returned to the hill for the third game of the series and picked up where she left off, throwing another complete game shutout.
For the second straight game, UTA scored two runs in the first inning, with Rios hitting a sacrifice fly, scoring Murphy and a passed ball scoring Carreon.
The Mavericks first hit of the game came on a missile over the left-field fence from Murphy. It was her second of the series and fourth this season to increase their lead to 3-0.
Georgia Southern threatened to score in the top of the fourth with the bases loaded, but a double play ended the scoring opportunity.
Max said Brun told her to breathe and relax during the inning, which Max said helped her get out of the inning.
“You just kind of have to trust the team that they're gonna do their job, and you got to do your job,” she said.
UTA displayed its power in the fifth inning with back-to-back home runs from Murphy and Carreon, who collected her first career home run.
“[Carreon’s] had a couple of those at practice, but to see that happen in the game is pretty exciting,” Brun said.
Junior outfielder Reagan Hukill made a diving catch to end the game.
“As a coach, go in with just expectations that they'll make the routine plays, but when they come up with those big, diving plays, it just pumps the team up,” Brun said.
Murphy came into the series with just two home runs on the season but hit three over the weekend.
The six-inning win was their fourth straight overall and 10th straight at home.
“To come back and kind of build off the momentum we got from our midweek was really good to see,” Carreon said.
The Mavericks will return to Allan Saxe Field at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Baylor University.
