Softball player named vice president of WAC student committee

Senior outfielder Morgan Westbrook has been named the vice president of the Western Athletic Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee for the 2023-24 academic year, according to a WAC release. She was voted into the position by her peers.
The WAC SAAC is a governance committee composed of student-athletes from the conference’s 11 member institutions, according to Marlon Edge, WAC Associate Commissioner of Compliance and Governance.
The committee consists of two representatives from each school, alongside an NCAA Division I SAAC representative, totaling 23 student-athletes.
“I take advocating for athletes and sharing their voices extremely seriously. So it's just an amazing privilege to have an honor that my peers nominated me for this position and that I'm able to amplify their voice,” Westbrook said.
Head coach Kara Dill and Edge noted the importance of the committee being led by student-athletes, saying that they wouldn’t have their jobs without student-athletes.
Edge said it's only right that student athletes have a platform to provide their feedback and engage in high-level discussions with their respective athletic administrators on campus, at the conference and NCAA level.
As vice president, Westbrook will support the SAAC president in executing her duties. In the absence of the president, she will lead committee meetings, assist with meeting preparations, and serve as an alternate on the WAC cabinet, a collective of governance committees, chairs and vice chairs, Edge said.
“She has all of the intangibles that you could want in a human being and somebody representing your program, which is awesome that our program is being represented on a national level,” Dill said.
Dill said that although Westbrook is young in age, she is wise in how she sees things and has a perspective that allows her to see what’s best for UTA, the sport of softball and the student-athlete experience.
“The only people who know what the student-athlete goes through is the student-athlete,” Dill said. “I can say I was a student-athlete, but I was a student-athlete 10 to 15 years ago. Everything has changed. Everything is going to continue to change in athletics.”
Westbrook’s leadership and knowledge stuck out to Edge as well. Her outgoing personality caught Edge’s eye immediately.
“Another thing that stood out to me about Morgan was her level of knowledge of the topics being discussed. It was evident that she knew what was going on nationally, and was willing to get into discussions,” Edge said.
Westbrook hopes to bring a principle of community service and giving back to the community, something she says the UTA chapter of SAAC does very well. Dill makes it a priority to put others before themselves and that’s a principle Westbrook looks to uphold in her position as vice president.
“I just want to make sure that whenever I'm done, I can hand the torch to the next vice president and they can keep it going,” Westbrook said.
