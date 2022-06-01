Softball head coach PeeJay Brun announces resignation after five years at UTA

Softball head coach Peejay Brun announced her resignation Wednesday after five years with the program.
Brun has coached for 19 years before her time at UTA. She previously coached at California State University, Texas State University, Siena College and University of Hawai’i at Hilo. In July 2019, Brun signed an extension with the Mavericks that was supposed to run through the 2022 season.
"We thank Peejay for her time leading our program and helping shape the successes of our softball student-athletes on the field, in the classroom and throughout the community," Athletics director Jim Baker said in a UTA Athletics press release.
The Mavericks had a 22-27 record in 2022, finishing 12-15 in their final season in the Sun Belt Conference.
UTA dropped 10 of their last 12 games, including two against No. 4 Troy University and No. 7 Georgia State University in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament in May.
The season was headlined by two wins over Big 12 schools, including a 3-1 victory in March over Oklahoma State University, then-No.11 and current Women’s College World Series participant in March.
Brun finished with a 117-129 career record at UTA, winning more than 30 games in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019.
She led the program to its first postseason championship in 2019, claiming the National Invitational Softball Championship 4-3 over Iowa State University.
The university will conduct a national search for her replacement.
Brun did not respond in time for publication.
