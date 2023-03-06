Softball goes 3-2 at Boerner Invitational

The UTA softball team (9-11) hosted the 4th Boerner Invitational over the weekend.
The five-game tournament is named after Melissa Boerner, a former UTA softball captain, who was killed by a drunk driver in 1998, and is meant to help raise awareness about responsible drinking.
UTA started the weekend Friday with a 9-2 win over Rider University. The Maverick’s offense was led by Meagan Smith, fifth year third baseman, who launched a three-run homerun in her only at-bat of the game. Freshman utility player Marley Neises and sophomore catcher Jacquelyn Adams also recorded two runs batted in each.
Jessica Adams, sophomore right-handed pitcher, threw a complete game including a season-high six strikeouts, securing a career milestone of 100 strikeouts.
UTA would go on to lose its second game Friday, as they lost a tough battle to the University of Missouri-Kansas City in an exciting nine inning fight.
Sophomore shortstop Paris Brienesse and fifth year catcher Sophie Wideman both tallied multi-hit games. Brienesse drove home two RBIs and Wideman collected one.
Gracie Bumpurs, junior right-handed pitcher, got the start in this game, lasting five innings and giving up four earned runs. Adams would come in to pitch in relief, finishing the game but unable to secure a win.
Despite coming back from a 3-1 deficit and tying the game 4-4, UTA would end up falling just short of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, unable to capitalize with a runner in scoring position after going down 5-4 in the top half of the ninth inning.
Saturday, UTA put two more in the win column as they bested both Missouri-Kansas and Rider.
The Mavericks bats meant business in the first game Saturday as the team collected 16 hits in an 11-4 victory over Missouri-Kansas.
Neises went 3-4 in the batter’s box and tallied a total of three RBIs. The Mavericks had a total of three players collect over three RBIs each over the course of the game.
UTA also belted two home runs as a team, courtesy of a grand slam from senior first baseman Lindsey Franklin and a three-run homerun from Neises.
The Mavericks would finish Saturday against Rider University in another game which went into extra innings. This time, however, UTA was able to pull off a 2-1 victory.
After going down 1-0 in the second inning, the score remained the same until senior first baseman Lindsey Franklin tied the game with her second home run of the day as UTA was down two outs.
Smith was the hero in the bottom of the eighth inning, ripping a single into left field and giving UTA the walk-off victory.
The tournament's finale Sunday was another low scoring affair for the Mavericks, as they fell to Lamar University.
Bumpurs started on the pitcher’s circle again for UTA, lasting four innings and striking out one. Adams threw three scoreless innings in relief, also picking up a strikeout.
On offense, UTA’s bats were shut down going without a hit after the third inning and only registering three in total.
However, it was defensive mistakes that were a key factor in the game for the Mavericks, as two Lamar runs crossed the plate as a result of two UTA fielding errors. The final score was 2-0 in favor of the Cardinals.
The Mavericks will next face no. 11 ranked University of Texas at Austin at 6 p.m. March 8 at Allan Saxe Field.
