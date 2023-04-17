Softball battles for spot in conference tournament in midseason checkup

2023 has been a year of firsts for the softball team.
The team is under the leadership of first year head coach Kara Dill, and this is their first year competing in the Western Athletic Conference.
Thus far, the team has had its ups and downs, posting a 17-22 record overall and a 7-8 record in the WAC.
There have been some bright spots this season for the Mavericks, specifically the contributions of freshman utility Marley Neises. Neises is currently top two on the team in hits, batting average and runs.
Transitioning from high school to college wasn’t easy for Neises though. She described the transition as “overwhelming at times.” Playing girls at a higher level made Neises learn to focus on herself.
Dill has made the transition easier for Neises. “I think Coach Dill and the entire coaching staff are very good about communicating with us, like on and off the field,” Neises said.
She said Dill will always have her best intentions at heart, and she trusts her to teach her what she needs to know for the future.
Senior outfielder Reagan Hukill had similar praise for Dill. Hukill has seen numerous head coaches during her time in college, with Dill being the third head coach.
“When coach Dill got here, it was just a relief,” Hukill said. “I feel like I didn't really have to worry about much. She was here and she supported us no matter what.”
Hukill said Dill knew the past couple years had been hard on the team, so she pushed the players to be the best people they could be, on and off the field.
Hukill is enjoying her season thus far, as she first on the team in runs and second in total hits.
Prior to coaching at UTA, Dill was an assistant coach at Texas A&M University.
This is Dill’s first season as a head coach, and she’s enjoyed her time at UTA so far. “It’s been fulfilling. It’s been full of good times,” Dill said. “I absolutely love the staff that I work with. I couldn't have asked for a better group of people to be doing this with.”
Dill said the number one thing for her, from a coaching philosophy standpoint, is developing her players and that starts in the fall, months before the season begins.
“When you develop the person and you can pour into the person, the other things come and the other things are the softball things,” Dill said.
The softball team has ten games remaining, and currently sits in ninth in the Western Athletic Conference standings. The top eight teams will advance to the conference tournament in mid-May in Arizona.
“We're currently in the bottom of the conference right now in standings, but we've played really competitive games so far,” Dill said. “So turning those into some wins is what we're trying to do going forward.”
