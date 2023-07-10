Six Texas Rangers selected to All-Star Game

The Texas Rangers are having a breakout 2023 season and have far exceeded preseason expectations. Texas currently has a two-game lead over the Houston Astros in the American League West and are tied for the sixth-best record in baseball this season at 52-39.
Their excellence was on full display when Major League Baseball announced its All-Star rosters, and six Texas Rangers — the second-most of any team and most in the American League — were named to the AL All-Star team. Five Rangers will start in the Midsummer Classic at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Seattle.
The starters, including the five Rangers, were selected via fan vote. All-Star voting is split into two phases. In phase one, fans vote for who they think should start at each position. After 25 days, voting closes and fans vote in phase two, which narrows each position to the top two vote getters and asks fans to pick who should start.
Tuesday’s game will showcase MLB’s best players, and Texas’s six selections offer a glimmer of hope to local fans looking forward to the 2024 All-Star game that will be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
As the players look to show off their talents for fans in Seattle and get some much-needed rest before the second half of the season, here are the six Texas Rangers All-Stars and how they got there.
Nathan Eovaldi, Pitcher
Eovaldi has burst onto the scene this season, stepping into the role of ace pitcher following Jacob deGrom’s brutal season-ending injury in June. Eovaldi is tied for fourth in MLB with 10 wins as a pitcher, fourth in innings pitched and 22nd in strikeouts.
This is Eovaldi’s second All-Star appearance. Position players were selected using fan votes, but since he’s a pitcher, he was selected by a group of players and the Commissioner’s Office.
Adolis García, Outfielder
García will start in Tuesday’s game after showing his power as the Rangers’ cleanup hitter this season. From that fourth spot on the batting order, he has been a spearhead for the vaunted Rangers offense, who leads the league with 531 runs scored.
Appearing in his second All-Star game, García leads MLB with 75 runs batted in and leads the Rangers with 23 home runs along with a .517 slugging percentage, a stat that values the number of bases per hit. Doubles are worth more than singles and triples are worth more than doubles.
Jonah Heim, Catcher
Heim is having the best year of his young career so far. His .282 batting average and 59 RBIs are the highest since he entered the league in 2020. He’s on pace to shatter his personal bests in hits, home runs and almost every offensive statistical category.
Among all catchers this season, he’s first in batting average and RBIs, second in hits, and third in runs. He defeated Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman 52% to 48% in phase two for the AL’s starting catcher.
Josh Jung, Third Baseman
In his first full season in the major leagues, Jung is wasting no time putting his name among the league’s best. Jung is the favorite to win AL Rookie of the Year, and his immediate ascension to All-Star level has helped make this team a contender for the playoffs.
Jung leads all MLB third basemen in hits and runs. He ranks in the top-three in batting average, RBIs and home runs. Jung beat out Toronto’s Matt Chapman 58% to 42% to claim the AL’s starting third baseman spot.
Corey Seager, Shortstop
In his second season with the Rangers after signing a massive 10-year, $325 million contract last offseason, Seager has lived up to the hype. He missed a month of the season due to a left hamstring sprain, but in his 59 games, it's clear why fans selected him for four All-Star appearances.
His .353 batting average is the highest of his career. He had a 26-game on-base streak earlier this season where he hit .402 and despite playing in nearly 30 games less than his competition, he still ranks No. 6 among shortstops in total hits.
Marcus Semien, Second Baseman
Last but not least, Semien heads into the All-Star break as one of the Rangers’ most reliable hitters. Semien bats leadoff and had a 25-game hit streak earlier this season, just three games short of the franchise record.
Semien signed a seven-year, $175 million contract last season and with Seager standing to his right every night, the Rangers have somehow made spending $500 million on two players worth it. Semien leads all MLB second baseman with 70 runs and will make his second All-Star appearance on Tuesday.
