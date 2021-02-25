Six-run inning topples UTA baseball in loss to Oklahoma Sooners

After an opening night that saw the baseball team (1-1) score 14 runs off 15 hits, the UTA offense struggled in a 7-1 loss against the University of Oklahoma on Wednesday at Globe Life Field.
The Mavericks were on a three-game losing skid against the Sooners entering Wednesday night’s game. Oklahoma made that four losses after a six-run fourth inning toppled UTA’s defense.
The first three innings were a pitching duel between UTA sophomore Zach Norris and Oklahoma sophomore Braden Carmichael.
Both pitchers were dealing, with each of them throwing three scoreless innings.
Oklahoma’s offense busted the game wide open in the fourth inning, scoring six runs off of eight hits. Norris took the loss on the mound after surrendering three runs off four hits.
Head coach Darin Thomas said he was happy with Norris’ first Division I start but knows that the game slipped away in the fourth inning.
“We just have not been able to extend guys more than four innings in practice yet,” Thomas said. “It just got away from us pretty quick.”
In the bottom of the fourth, UTA started putting some hits together and loaded the bases with one out. The Mavericks were unable to drive in any runs, trailing the Sooners 6-0 at the end of four.
“We had some opportunities with bases loaded a couple times,” Thomas said. “Against good arms like they have, we have to shorten up a little bit. We’ll learn from it.”
UTA’s lone run came in the bottom of the sixth inning after junior catcher Cole Solomon reached on a fielder's choice, allowing senior infielder Josh Minjarez to score.
After two scoreless innings, the Sooners responded with a home run in the seventh off the bat of freshman catcher Jimmy Crooks to make it a 7-1 game.
“Overall I thought we pitched it well,” Thomas said. “Just that one inning got a little bit away from us, but it’s gonna happen.”
UTA will host its home opener at 6:30 p.m. Friday against Stephen F. Austin State University at Clay Gould Ballpark.
@JayRod003
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.