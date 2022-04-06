Shots over shortcomings: David Azore excels past adversity as he prepares to enter the NBA Draft

One more year.
That was the goal for graduate guard David Azore.
One more shot to prove he’s worthy of the big league. One more chance to play a healthy season. One more opportunity to fulfill his dream of making the National Basketball Association.
One year ago, he left College Park Center with no interest in returning.
Then, head coach Greg Young talked him out of transferring, and he returned. For one more year.
On March 25, Azore announced his intentions to declare for the NBA Draft. If he is selected, he will be the fifth player in program history and the first since 2018.
He finished his career averaging 19.9 points per game in 2021-2022, ranking top 20 nationally.
“I knew since I was young that basketball was what I wanted to do,” he said.
His father, also David Azore, said it didn’t take long for his son to become fascinated with basketball.
He first grabbed a basketball at two years old, and his face lit up anytime he saw the ball go through the hoop, the older Azore said.
Although his dad said he was a shy child growing up, he didn’t let that get in the way of playing sports. During his childhood, he played baseball, soccer, football, and ran track alongside basketball.
He continued basketball and football into high school but decided to quit football to focus on basketball.
When he trades in the basketball uniform for casual clothing, Azore said he cares about his appearance.
Over the years, Azore said he has been interested in getting into fashion and claimed to have the best shoe collection on the team.
Regardless, sports have always been a part of Azore’s life.
Azore said his dad is his biggest influence and has helped him become a better basketball player.
While not playing professionally, his father taught Azore basketball. He emphasized playing a similar style and stressed dribbling, using spin moves and shooting mid-range and 3-point shots to help them bond.
“He would take me to the gym,” the younger Azore said. “He would help me with workouts, put me through workouts and teach me.”
He said his dad would buy him gifts, including workout machines, and set them up in his garage, just for him to improve.
Azore said one of his favorite players growing up and now is LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers forward.
He said he thinks James is the greatest player ever, and Azore strives to be an all-around player like James is.
Though Azore played at a high level when he was younger, he wasn’t sure his skill set would translate until he played organized sports in school.
“We knew he had the talent and stuff,” Azore’s dad said. “We were wondering if he was really going to get the opportunities.”
Azore received his first athletic scholarship at the end of his sophomore season but wanted to create more attention. During the summer of his junior year, he did, and he finished his high school career with around 24 offers.
“My whole dream was to show I want to be able to be a D-1 basketball player,” he said.
Young remembers his official visit and having breakfast at International House Of Pancakes with Azore’s family when he committed to UTA out of high school.
“We’d been in [Las] Vegas watching him play about a month before, brought him on a visit,’’ he said. “He was a priority recruiting for us and had a great high school career and a great grassroots career.”
The biggest transition for Azore between high school and college was the workload and physical adjustment. Azore said it took him the first summer to get into collegiate athlete shape and said he struggled in the beginning, due to not being used to the workload.
Many know Azore as a First Team All-Sun Belt player, but people close to him know him as “DA” from former head coach Chris Ogden.
When Azore joined UTA in the summer of 2017, he was greeted by someone that would end up being his best friend, graduate forward Pedro Castro.
The two biggest struggles of his collegiate playing career came near the beginning. He sustained a season-ending ACL injury in 2017 prior to the beginning of the season which taught him about mental toughness while his other struggle was adjusting to a coaching change between Ogden and Young.
When Azore suffered the injury, he said Castro stayed by his side and helped him get through it.
“We really helped each other and helped each other grow on the court and off the court,” Azore said as they both played together in their first years at UTA.
Castro said he describes Azore as selfless with a sense of humor.
“We can have a conversation about anything. And that, you know, he’s just super understanding and that type of person that’s always there for you,” he said.
Azore and Castro’s relationship was about more than basketball, when Castro found out he was going to start a family. Azore was the first person he told.
“Helping me make decisions that came with it was not a turning point in our relationship, but that’s when I knew like, dang, yeah, he’s my best friend,” he said.
The duo were leaders on this past year’s team and helped the underclassmen through similar struggles they encountered, Azore said.
One of Castro’s core memories with Azore was advancing to the 2018 Sun Belt Conference championship game.
Castro said everyone counted UTA out, but they won to advance to the championship game for the chance to play in the NCAA Tournament.
One of Azore’s inspirations is former basketball player Kobe Bryant. When Azore walks into his locker room, in the middle of his locker sits a purple and yellow sticker with “#24,” Bryant’s number.
“One thing I always loved about him is his mentality and the way he attacked every day, ‘’ he said. “I would always watch his workout videos and some of his inspirational stuff just because I just liked the mentality.”
At the beginning of Azore’s UTA tenure, he said he wasn’t as close with Young because he was recruited by other coaches and didn’t connect with him often.
Over the years, their relationship changed drastically and impacted Azore’s final year.
“Whenever he got called back to come coach on the new staff and him being a familiar face that I can see and talk to that someone I knew always had in my corner,” he said. “It was definitely big for me and [kept] me in a good space mentally.”
Young said he describes Azore as a big-moment player because he makes plays in big moments to help win games.
“As we’ve continued to grow, we’ve only gotten closer, just talk more,” Azore said. “I really appreciate him and everything he’s done in the time I’ve been here.’’
Castro was in the transfer portal in 2021, and the duo of Young and Azore being at UTA was an influence in returning to the Mavericks.
“Once he mentioned he was coming back and that GY was going to be the head coach, that was the best of both worlds for me,” Castro said.
Azore didn’t miss a game due to an injury this season for the first time 2019-2020, and his statistics reflected his durability.
“He had this crazy adverse career a little bit in college basketball, but he’s managed to grit his way through it with injuries and coaching changes to have the type of year that he had this year,” Young said.
“He was a senior my freshman year, and he was someone that I looked up to, and someone I still somewhat talked to today as far as advice and things go,” he said.
Azore said he has talked to Hervey and former UTA guard Erick Neal about the draft process and making critical decisions.
“It was a blessing,” Azore said. “That’s what I’ve worked for my whole life and just to be able to put it out there and make it public.”
Regardless of the athletic success, his parents said their proudest moment is Azore obtaining his degree and pursuing a masters.
“One of the things that I asked him and he was like, probably right before he was going off to college one-on-one conversations,” his mother, Jacquelyn Azore said. “I asked him if he can just make me a promise to get this degree.”
He fulfilled her promise as he graduated with his bachelor of business administration in marketing in spring 2021.
“He’s always been a go-getter,” Jacquelyn Azore said. “Whatever goals he has set forth, he does everything he could possibly do to get to those goals.”
Young said he is excited for Azore and knows he’s going to have a good future in not only professional basketball but also in any other path he goes on.
“To see everything he accomplished this year, and how he did it inspired me, and I’m excited for him to take that next step in his career,” Castro said.
As David Azore goes forward, he wants to leave a legacy in the university and community.
“I just want to be remembered as somebody who they knew every time he came on to the floor. He gave it all. He gave everything he could to get a win, and he tried to put on a good show for Arlington and UTA,” he said.
