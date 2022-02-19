Shooting woes hinder men’s basketball team in 58-49 loss to Arkansas State University

The men’s basketball team’s (11-15, 7-8) offense stuttered Saturday as they were defeated 58-49 by Arkansas State University at College Park Center.
Before the last home game of the season, the Mavericks honored seven players graduating with their undergraduate degrees as a part of Grad Day.
Some will have the opportunity to continue their basketball careers at UTA, with the NCAA giving players an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19.
Arkansas State made four of their first six shots and took the early 9-5 advantage at the first timeout.
The Red Wolves continued the momentum with an 8-0 scoring run to extend their lead to 22-15 with 7:45 left in the first half.
UTA shot 28.6% in the first half as they took a 26-22 deficit into the locker room. Graduate guard Javon Levi led the Mavericks in scoring with five, while five other players secured at least two points in the first half.
Graduate guard David Azore, Sun Belt Conference’s leading scorer, was limited in the first half, scoring four points and making one of his seven shot attempts.
Arkansas State’s 3-point shooting was limited by UTA, only making two of their 14 attempts in the first half.
The Mavericks’ offense continued to struggle as they made three of their first 17 shots of the half and missed their first five 3-point attempts.
UTA made five of their last six shots in an attempt to come back, but it was not enough.
The team finished 29.2% from the field and couldn’t overcome the shooting struggles for a victory.
“It's hard to win when you shoot the percentages that we shot today,” head coach Greg Young said.
Forty-nine points is tied for the Mavs’ lowest scoring total in a Sun Belt Conference game.
Young said the team didn’t execute, play well in transition and missed shots.
Azore and sophomore forward Patrick Mwamba were the lone players scoring in double figures with 11 points.
Azore said every team that plays against him has a game plan, and he attempted to create scoring opportunities for his teammates.
The Mavericks were limited at the free-throw line, with eight attempts in the game, tied for the season-low of the year.
Young said he always wants to get to the free-throw line and stressed during pregame to run transition offense, but the team wasn't able to do it enough.
With the loss, UTA snaps a two-game winning streak, concluding their regular season home slate and falling to seventh place in the Sun Belt Conference.
The Mavericks will travel to play against Troy University at 6 p.m. Wednesday and the University of South Alabama at 7 p.m. Friday to conclude their 2021-2022 regular season.
