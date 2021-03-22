Several guards from the men’s basketball team enter the NCAA Transfer Portal

Freshman guard Sam Griffin flexes after being fouled during the game against Troy University on March 3, 2020, at Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama.

 File photo by Elias Valverde II

In the past week, the men’s basketball took a hit with several of its top players entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Senior guard Davis Steelman and junior guards David Azore and Shahada Wells entered the transfer portal, as well as sophomore guards Sam Griffin and McKade Marquis.

Steelman is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal as a graduate transfer. After transferring from New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, New Mexico, Steelman spent two seasons with the Mavericks and averaged 2.2 points per game and 2.1 rebounds.

Azore is coming off a season where he started 12 games and averaged 12.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Azores is departing from UTA after four years. During his career as a Maverick, he was named to the 2020 Sun Belt Conference Second Team and earned 2020 National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District Second Team.

Wells finished his lone season at UTA starting 24 games and averaging a team-high 16.8 points per game, 3.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds per game and ranked 17th nationally with 2.4 steals per game.

Wells was named to the Sun Belt All-Conference Second Team, and he was the only Maverick to earn postseason honors. He also earned National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District First Team Honors.

On Saturday, Wells announced he received an offer from Texas Christian University’s basketball program to continue his collegiate career. This is the first offer that had been made public as of Monday.

Griffin appeared in 26 games and started in 16. He averaged 13.3 points per game, ending the season as the second-highest scorer on the team in only his second season with UTA.

Marquis appeared in a combined 23 games between his freshman and sophomore years at UTA. Like Steelman, Marquis is also entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

