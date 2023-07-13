Serving red, white and blue: U.S. defeats Japan in women’s volleyball quarterfinal

With the U.S. women’s volleyball team up 24-18 in the fourth set and up 2-1 in the match overall, the crowd at College Park Center rose for match point. A chant broke out each time the ball was hit to the United States’ side.
“U!” as the player dug the ball.
“S!” as the setter set the ball.
“A!” as the hitter struck the ball.
When Japan failed to return, the crowd burst into a frenzy. The U.S. defeated them three sets to one Wednesday to advance to the Women’s Volleyball Nations League semifinals. The win avenged a U.S. loss to Japan in the preliminary stages of the tournament.
The tournament started Wednesday with eight of the world’s best women’s volleyball teams competing in Arlington for a world title. Over 4,900 people packed into the center to watch the USA vs Japan match, largely wearing red, white and blue and donning the U.S. flag. However, there were a significant number of fans of Japan’s team, some of whom traveled from Japan to watch the match.
Also in the stands was the UTA volleyball team, who met the U.S. team Tuesday. U.S. head coach Karch Kiraly said UTA head coach J.T. Wenger had helped the team as they looked for training and weightlifting facilities.
“J.T. has been awesome. I know he does a really nice job with his volleyball programs,” Kiraly said. “So we're honored to be here on the campus for which he coaches.”
Wenger said the team was happy to help, and the U.S. team was extremely gracious for the assistance. Both teams took photos together after practice Tuesday, a unique opportunity for a college team.
“We got to watch their practice last night and kind of watch the joy that they take in the game,” Wenger said about his team watching the U.S. team. “The pride that they take in their craft, it's really been an educational experience.”
As the team practiced Tuesday, they prepared for a Japan team that beat them in the earlier stages of this tournament. Kiraly said his team had a different set of players on the court Wednesday than they did when the teams played in June. The grueling schedules during preliminary play made the U.S. coaching staff shift their rotations to keep players fresh.
The new lineup worked. The U.S. controlled the match from the beginning, and outside of a shaky third set, looked dominant in their quarterfinal victory. Outside hitter Avery Skinner — a Baylor University graduate — helped guide the team with her nine points in the fourth set.
Skinner didn’t start the match, but her 11 points tied for second-most on the team. She said she prepared for the match like she was starting and thought the team used everyone in the win.
“I just really wanted to come in and make an impact in whatever way I could,” Skinner said. “We needed someone to put the ball away and I really wanted to just go in and do that.”
With multiple Texas players on the roster, Wednesday’s game felt like home. Skinner, who grew up playing volleyball in Houston, had her family at the game Wednesday. She said it was special to play in an environment with so many fans.
“We very rarely get opportunities like this,” Kiraly said Tuesday. “The last time we hosted the finals week of a major competition was in Omaha in 2015, so it seems to happen about once every eight years. We are incredibly fortunate and incredibly grateful for this opportunity.”
The team used the home crowd as motivation to advance to the semifinal and guarantee themselves two more games in this tournament at College Park Center. The semifinal match is Saturday, and the U.S. will play in the gold or bronze medal game Sunday depending on if they win or lose.
While this tournament has no guaranteed berths to the Olympics, wins will improve the team’s global ranking, which will make a difference in September’s Olympic qualifying matches. Saturday and Sunday’s doubleheader will give the team some preparation for those matches, Kiraly said.
“When we play the Olympic qualifier in September, the structure of the tournament is: play seven different opponents. Two in a row, day off; two in row, day off; three in a row,” he said. “So we have to be prepared to go two days in a row, three days in a row.”
