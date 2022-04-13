Since coming to UTA in the fall, senior first baseman Meagan Smith has done nothing but make the most of her opportunity.
Smith’s rise has been sudden, from playing just two games as a junior at Texas A&M University to leading the Mavericks to a Sun Belt championship run.
She attended Texas A&M from 2019-2021, playing in 23 games. While in College Station, Smith collected three home runs, 12 RBIs and hit a .229 batting average.
Smith said the biggest adjustment she faced coming from Texas A&M was the culture and fan experience.
“I know coming from Texas A&M, they’re diehard in all of their sports,” she said.
Graduate third baseman KJ Murphy said Smith’s personality makes her special.
“Coming from A&M, she brought a different personality than we had last year,” Murphy said. “She is always laughing, always smiling.”
Smith is coming off winning Sun Belt Player of the Week on March 22. During that timespan, UTA went 5-0, including a 3-1 victory over No. 11-ranked Oklahoma State University.
Smith had two home runs, nine RBIs and a .938 slugging percentage in that stretch.
“It felt great,” Smith said. “I knew I did really well that week, so it was just a really nice surprise to see my hard work starting to pay off.”
Smith was not the only one excited about the award, as she was met with support from her teammates.
“She’s just so strong that literally if she mishits the ball, it just goes,” Murphy said.
She has easily earned success in her time at UTA, leading the team in home runs, slugging percentage and RBIs.
Smith helped lead UTA to its first conference series win against Coastal Carolina University, garnering Player of the Week accolade.
After finishing her third season at Texas A&M, she committed to play for head coach Peejay Brun at UTA.
Brun, who has been the head coach since 2017, said it’s been fun watching Smith’s growth in a short amount of time.
She said she knew bringing Smith in would generate offense and make a huge impact on the team.
Brun reminisced on the first time Smith arrived and said her progress has been leaps and bounds.
An example of her ability to adapt to a coach’s needs was when she had to make a change in the field. Brun said it was not easy when Smith had to take on an unfamiliar position, switching from third baseman to first baseman.
The adjustment paid off, as Smith has seen success in this position. So far this season, Smith has recorded 236 putouts.
“There’s already people that know her name, but I think we’re going to start finding that now that she’s picking up on the defensive side, she’s earning her respect as an all-around player,” Brun said.
She said Smith brings tremendous power, hitting ability and knows the sky’s the limit for her as a hitter.
So far this season, Smith has showcased her hitting ability, having a team-high four hits in one game, the most in a game since Feb. 23, 2020.
With the Mavericks in the thick of Sun Belt Conference play, there is more for Smith to strive for.
“I’m just having the mindset of just there’s always room to grow,” Smith said. “There’s always going to be someone out there competing for your spot.”
Brun said she feels like adding that into some of the personalities that they’ve had in the team has helped bond the team even more this year.
“She is so very coachable,” she said. “She loves [softball] so much that she wants to take in what we can tell her and give her and that makes herself into a better player.”
