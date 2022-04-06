Senior leads women’s tennis to victory against University of North Texas in final home game of the season

With a 5-2 UTA lead in the third set, senior Momoka Horiguchi stepped to the line, dribbled the ball in her left hand and tossed the ball in the air.
As the return to her serve fell harmlessly out of bounds, the women’s tennis team (18-2, 6-1) crowded Horiguchi on the court to celebrate the win.
UTA defeated the University of North Texas on Wednesday in their final home game of the season and the final home match of Horiguchi’s career.
“That’s the best feeling you can have,” she said about overcoming the pressure. “You’re so happy with your teammates, and I enjoy that.”
As soon as she won the match, smiling head coach Diego Benitez said he broke down a little bit because he knew that it was a great journey.
The Lady Mavericks had to play from behind against the Mean Green as North Texas took the doubles point in commanding fashion 6-2, 6-3.
Benitez stressed to the team that while they lost the doubles, it was only one point of the seven available, and they should keep competing.
“We needed to come back stronger and play Maverick tennis like we always do,” Benitez said.
As the singles matches began, UTA knew they needed to win four of the six matches to secure a win.
Freshman Sarina Reinertsen continued her dominance in dual play, improving to 16-0 on the season with her 6-1, 6-2 victory.
Freshmen Tara Gorinsek and Ana Paula Jimenez also won their matches in straight sets to draw UTA even at 3-3 before Horiguchi’s heroics.
The final point came down to Horiguchi’s third set of her match.
Horiguchi talked about the importance of staying calm in these situations.
“I just tried to focus on the present instead of thinking about the future, thinking about the win,” she said.
Their 6-1 conference record places them a half-game behind first place in the Sun Belt, trailing the University of South Alabama and Georgia State University, who both sit at 7-1.
UTA will play three more games this season, all conference road games, beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday against University of Louisiana Monroe.
@isaacappelt
sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
