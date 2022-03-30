Seeing double: How a pair of women’s tennis players built success together

Junior Liz Chileno and freshman Ana Paula Jimenez decided to not only move to the U.S. to pursue tennis at UTA, but also chose to adapt to the culture and lifestyle. Their South American heritage and understanding of one another have turned the relocation into a success.
Chileno and Jimenez currently have the best record among doubles teams on the UTA women’s team, which has only lost one match out of 17 this season.
The Lady Mavericks have not lost a Sun Belt match during the regular season since April 12, 2019.
The duo has an overall record of 11-1 and are 8-1 in dual competition this season.
Four of their last six wins have been by at least four sets, and they have maintained the No. 2 position of the team since Feb. 14.
Chileno said it was nice to have a South American partner who speaks Spanish since that helps them communicate.
“We communicate during the points,” Jimenez said. “We have the same type of game, so we get each other.”
They help each other on and off the court with problems and staying calm before a match, she said.
They communicate in English every day but discuss strategies in Spanish on the court, which makes their matches a lot easier, Jimenez said.
The duo lives in the same area, so they’ll spend time watching movies, studying and bonding off-court, Chileno said.
The team is prepared and excited for the Sun Belt Conference tournament, she said.
The women’s tennis team has an undefeated Sun Belt Conference play record this season, and four of their last six wins were in straight points.
One of Jimenez’s favorite memories of the season so far has been their doubles victory over Wichita State University.
It was a match decider to determine which team would win the doubles point. After falling behind, the pair responded and won the match 7-5 to give UTA the point.
“We’re doing really good, and I hope we continue like this,” Jimenez said.
Head coach Diego Benitez said he has noticed the pair’s chemistry and is impressed with their ability.
“They have a good combination of baseline power and very versatile game at the net,” Benitez said. “When you do doubles, you’re trying to see which players can have that type of ball penetration, so they both have very good shots from the baseline.”
After the win against Prairie View A&M University in January, Benitez said he wanted to work on shuffling his team’s doubles pairings to find consistency in all three groups.
But that wasn’t a problem with this duo, as Chileno and Jimenez clicked from the beginning and share a personal connection through their culture, he said.
“They both speak the same language, and they have played in the same type of circuit in South America when they were growing up in juniors,” Benitez said. “They have a lot of comparable aspects in that regard.”
The pair’s greatest strength on the court is their power and the ability to make deep shots, he said.
Benitez is excited to continue watching Chileno and Jimenez compete in tough matches and improve.
“[I’m] very glad to have a team like that. And hopefully, they keep going through the season,” he said.
@D_Tineo4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.