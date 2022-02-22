Second-inning scoring helps softball team slide past Baylor University in season's first home game

The softball team (4-6) defeated Baylor University on Tuesday, 12-3 in its home opener at Allan Saxe Field.
Softball head coach Peejay Brun said she stayed away from the team during pregame for them to enjoy themselves and find their character.
Brun said it was the best home opener since she’s been here and was pleased with the team’s hitting and pitching throughout the game.
The Mavericks scored 11 runs in the bottom of the second. UTA scored 11 runs in two games during the 2021 season.
The Mavericks began scoring with a three-run home run from sophomore outfielder Morgan Westbrook.
The moment the ball left Westbrook’s bat, she said all she could think was to jog.
As the inning continued to bring more runs, it created confidence, and Westbrook said the team wanted to keep it going.
UTA would get consecutive RBI singles with graduate third baseman KJ Murphy and sophomore second baseman Jessica Carreon.
They were able to get four plays during the inning that resulted in five more runs.
“It's truly one of a kind type of team because these are truly my sisters, and I love playing with them at the end of the day like they're my best friends,” Westbrook said.
Freshman pitcher Jessica Adams was the lone pitcher used for UTA as she pitched all five innings, giving up three runs and striking out three batters.
Baylor would score in the third inning with a three-run home run, but would not score another run the rest of the game.
The Mavericks would tack on one more run with Westbrook reaching on an errant throw, scoring freshman pitcher Morgan Max.
Adams would fend off the Bears for the final two innings to secure the victory.
“When you can pull off a win against a power five team and a team that I respect so much, it's sweet,” Brun said.
Carreon and junior shortstop Jadyn Erickson led the team with three hits and Westbrook’s four RBIs was a team-high.
Brun said the win will give the team confidence heading into the next tournament.
UTA will return to the field at 10 a.m. Friday for the beginning of the Evangeline Bank and Trust II – formerly known as the Cowgirl Classic – against the University of Memphis.
