As the ball left guard Arike Ogunbowale’s hands, the crowd of 3,292 inside College Park Center held their breath. Players and fans watched as the ball floated through the air.
The ball rimmed out as the buzzer sounded, sealing a thrilling 89-88 victory for the visiting Seattle Storm over the Dallas Wings in front of a deafening crowd Friday.
Seattle’s Breanna Stewart scored a pair of free throws with 6.7 seconds remaining to give the Storm a one-point lead. Stewart finished the game with 32 points and 11 rebounds.
Head coach Vickie Johnson said the team fought and they shot well from beyond the three-point line.
Seattle stormed out of the gate early, scoring the first seven points of the game and leading 16-8 five minutes into the game.
Dallas responded well to cut the deficit to two, 24-22, heading into the 2nd quarter, led by 16 bench points in the quarter.
Ogunbowale made two free throws to give the Wings their first lead of the game, 41-40, with 33 seconds left in the half.
Forward Isabelle Harrison led all Dallas scorers at halftime with nine points as the Wings trailed 42-41.
Seattle gained momentum in the third, pushing their lead to 10 late in the quarter as Stewart scored five points in just over a minute.
Harrison scored ten points in the third period to keep the Wings close at 66-59.
“I'm just staying aggressive,” she said postgame. “I know that opens up the floor for everybody else from scoring inside. So I want to continue to do that against their bigs.”
Ogunbowale came alive in the fourth quarter, scoring 15 of her 23 points in the final period.
“The team talked to me in fourth quarter, ‘It’s your time. We need you to lock in,’” she said.
The teams will play again at 3 p.m. Sunday at the College Park Center.
“It was tough, but that's just basketball,” Ogunbowale said. “It’s a game of runs and we play them Sunday, so you can't really dwell on it too much. You’ve just got to watch the film, see what we need to get better at and try to make those changes.”
@isaacappelt
