Run like the wind: Cross-country athlete tells his story

For sophomore Alfredo Reina Corona, this season could not have started better.
He won the 5K race in Grand Prairie at this season’s first meet, followed by a third-place finish at the Lumberjack Collegiate Invitational, setting a personal record in the 8K.
“It feels really good. I mean, compared to last year, this is kind of like the euphoric feeling you don’t get very often. I’m enjoying it,” Reina Corona said.
His success helped the men’s cross-country team’s rank climb to 13th in the South Central Region earlier this season.
Although he is enjoying success now, Reina Corona’s freshman year told a different story.
“For my 8K my freshman season, I ran a 25:47, and it’s not horrible. But just to put that in perspective, every single one of our freshmen this year [has] run significantly faster than that,” he said.
Head coach John Sauerhage said Reina Corona has the potential to be one of the top guys on the team and described him as a “coach’s dream.”
“He’s a little mature for his years. He knows what’s going on. He knows what it takes to get to the next level,” Sauerhage said.
Reina Corona is more than a runner, though. He has a story to tell.
He grew up in Haltom City, about a 23-minute drive from UTA. This proximity factored into his decision to attend the university.
“I’m very much family-centric, and since my family’s here, I kind of didn’t want to go too far away,’’ he said.
Reina Corona was active growing up and enjoyed running around.
“Ever since I was little, I’d run a lot. Not [running] to train, but I’d just always be running around, and I guess it’s just something that formed a connection in my brain,” he said.
In middle school, his success in cross-country led him to make a decision.
“Do I want to do football, or do I want to do cross country/track? I pretty easily chose cross country/track because it just makes me feel good all around,” he said.
Reina Corona succeeded in his high school years as well, reaching state championships and breaking school records.
In 2021, he set the Haltom High School and district record for the 3200 m race and the school record for the 1600 m. He won the silver medal in the 6A 3200 m race at state championships.
With all his success on the track, Reina Corona also stays focused in the classroom. He’s a computer science major with a 3.0 GPA.
He said he wants to pursue something in databases or autonomous vehicle design.
“I’m here to learn. I’m here to get that piece of paper,” he said.
Sophomore distance runner Jacob Ye, Reina Corona’s teammate, has known him since he was a freshman. They have developed a bond over the past year as teammates and roommates. Reina Corona has been there for him multiple times, whether he needs a ride to the airport, help with homework or just someone to talk to, he said.
“Realistically, there’s nothing to complain about the guy. I love him to death. He’s a great friend. He’s always there for me when I need him,” Ye said.
With the season in full swing, Reina Corona will be an important member for the Mavericks as they look to win a conference championship in their return to the Western Athletic Conference.
“He has the genetics to take a shot at some of our school records,” Sauerhage said.
