Photos: Dallas Wings fall to Seattle Storm in season finale

Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray tries to get to the ball during the game Sept. 8 against the Seattle Storm at College Park Center. Gray tallied two steals during the matchup.

As the Dallas Wings (6-5, 3-2) head home from a five game road trip the team is looking to build momentum with nine of their next 11 games at home.

“We want to go and put on a show for them [the fans],” guard Marina Mabrey said. “They pay their money to get tickets here, so just come out and play the right way.”

 Finishing their first month in the season, the team is back at College Park Center. Away from home, they found success going 5-3, including a win over the Connecticut Sun, who hold the Women’s National Basketball Association’s second-best record.

Mabrey credited the team’s early success on the road to ball movement and defensive effort of the team.

 That ball movement has been key for Dallas’ offense, which currently ranks fifth in the WNBA, scoring 80 points a game.

Guard Arike Ogunbowale is in her fourth season with the Wings and is currently leading the team in scoring at 18.5 points per game.

While the team has played well, Mabrey also stressed the importance of not getting comfortable.

When asked about the team’s strategy so far this season, head coach Vickie Johnson kept it focused.

“We’re only focused on Seattle,” she said, referencing their next opponent, the Seattle Storm.

Johnson is in her second season as head coach of the Wings and led them to the playoffs in her first year. 

Coming into this season, the WNBA’s preseason power rankings had Dallas ranked at No.10 of 12 teams in the association.

Over a month into the season, the Wings are currently second in the Western Conference, despite playing the second-most road games in the league.

The Wings won their last home game against the Minnesota Lynx on May 21 after dropping their first two home games.

“I felt like our last home game, they brought their energy [and] focus home,” Johnson said.

”They had fun, and that’s the most important thing.”

Mabrey said they’re excited to play in front of their friends and family after being on the road for over two weeks.

The Wings will play their next five games at home, starting with two against the Seattle Storm.

“We need to win some games right now,” Mabrey said. “We're at 6-5, but we can make a big difference with our nine of eleven at home here, so just coming out with a will to win and playing for each other.”

Friday’s game will tip off at 7 p.m., while Sunday’s game starts at 3 p.m.

