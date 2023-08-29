Rival turned ally: new volleyball coach promotes competition, communication

Now serving in her first season as assistant coach of the volleyball team, the stage is set for Emily DeWalt to spike new challenges and help take the team to the next level. DeWalt joins the coaching staff after playing against the university for the majority of her career.

The Texas State alumna enters with an efficient resume after completing an All-American career as the Sun Belt Conference – where UTA was a member until July 2022 – all-time assist leader.

DeWalt said it was always competitive playing against UTA, and being they were the only two Texas schools in the SBC, it felt like an in-state rivalry. In November 2020, UTA secured its first win over a nationally ranked opponent in the J.T. Wenger era, snapping Texas State’s 17-match win streak.

“I think we’re able to look back a little bit and joke about those times,” DeWalt said. “We always joke about we at Texas State had the upper hand just a tad bit, but they beat us to take our regular season conference championship away from us at our place.”

This article was featured in the Aug. 30 print Check out more from this print edition and find what to read next.

Now as a Maverick, DeWalt said her focus is making sure the team is functioning and hitting on every level.

She was awarded the SBC Volleyball Player of the Year in 2021 and 2022 and Setter of the Year in 2022. DeWalt also helped her team secure five combined SBC regular season and tournament championships and three NCAA Tournament appearances. After she finished her career, DeWalt knew what she wanted to do next.

“I knew coaching was 100 percent the next chapter for me,” she said.

After graduating in May, DeWalt said her former coaches helped her secure a role with the Mavericks after reaching out to current head coach Wenger.

There was a strong applicant pool for the open position, but after seeing DeWalt’s name, Wenger called DeWalt’s previous coaching staff and from there it moved quickly, he said.

“I went through a similar path in my life,” Wenger said. “Sometimes the opportunity presents itself, you kind of have to go for it.”

Being new to the program, DeWalt said she encourages communication and has an open-door policy for discussions surrounding issues on and off the court.

“I want [players] to come in here, and I want them to talk to me,” DeWalt said. “I don’t want them just to talk about volleyball. If something’s going on in life that they feel like they need someone to talk to, I want to make sure that they feel comfortable with me.”

DeWalt fell in love with the sport at an early age after her parents bought her a volleyball for Christmas. Volleyball was fast-paced but still gave her moments to soak in the little victories throughout the game, she said.

In a sport that primarily features tall setters, 5’10’’ DeWalt said she knew she wasn’t going to beat opponents with her physicality and instead focused on becoming a student of the game.

To improve her game, she studied setters who were similar to her in size who played for Power Five schools, and Micha Hancock, who’s been a member of the U.S. National Women’s Team since 2016.

pull quote “I want [players] to come in here, and I want them to talk to me. I don’t want them just to talk about volleyball. If something’s going on in life that they feel like they need someone to talk to, I want to make sure that they feel comfortable with me.” Emily DeWalt Assistant coach

In her fifth year at Texas State, DeWalt was forced to take a step back and recover from surgery after tearing her labrum and rotator cuff in her right shoulder. Watching from the sidelines gave her a broader understanding of the game and sharpened her volleyball IQ.

Senior setter Mollie Blank said she was excited when she found out about DeWalt’s hiring and acknowledged DeWalt’s impact, saying she’s like a “puppet master” after watching the way everyone on the court moves and flows with her. Blank also cited being more consistent with her hands and recalled past times when game planning against DeWalt.

“I would say it was intimidating, but it was always fun,” Blank said. “And I’m really glad that she’s on our side now.”

Between DeWalt’s demeanor and playing abilities, her ideas about the game were very sophisticated. She was always a step ahead cerebrally, and having her impart some of her wisdom into UTA’s athletes is a good recipe, Wenger said.

After being influenced by so many coaches, DeWalt said she wants to be able to give back everything she’s learned to the next generation of players.

“I would just say, anything you put your mind to, you can achieve,” she said.

@heyyyitslando

sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu