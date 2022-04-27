On Jan. 21, UTA Athletics announced the university was moving to the Western Athletic Conference, leaving the Sun Belt Conference after a nine-year tenure.
The relocation from the Sun Belt to the Western Athletic Conference will mark UTA’s third conference change since 2012.
In the nine years with the Sun Belt, the sports teams have won 26 championships and earned over 120 All-Conference honors.
As UTA prepares to move to a new conference, the Athletics director and coaches reflect on their time and accomplishments in the Sun Belt.
Athletics director Jim Baker
Baker began his position as the Athletics director on Feb. 1, 2012, the same day as the opening of College Park Center. Over a year later, he, alongside former President James Spaniolo, announced UTA would join the Sun Belt Conference for the 2013-2014 season.
“I thought the Sun Belt was a really good place for us,” Baker said. “We knew it was gonna be tough for us, because it’s a very competitive conference in all sports, but we were really happy that we had a landing spot.”
UTA’s success in the Sun Belt has been stated, but Baker stressed that the Athletics department takes pride in helping student-athletes grow, and helping them become better people.
These athletes have also made a difference in the community, winning the Community Service award in the Sun Belt four years in a row, Baker said.
It’s nice to watch these athletes give back to their communities and the athletes like giving back, he said.
A big part of UTA’s success has been coaching, something Baker has really valued in his tenure.
Their success extends to the classroom as well, as UTA’s athletes have maintained a 3.0 GPA or higher on average for 13 semesters in a row.
“Our kids are incredible, incredible human beings, and they just do it the right way,” Baker said.
When asked about his tenure at UTA, Baker said it’s gone by too fast. With Baker set to retire in September, he’s looking forward to cheering the student-athletes on from the outside.
“We’re in a better place than we were 10 years ago, and in 10 years, they’ll be in a lot better place than we are today,” he said.
Greg Young, men’s basketball head coach
Young came to UTA in fall 2009 as an assistant coach to former head coach Scott Cross. He later became associate coach in 2013 before taking over the head coaching job in 2021.
Young has been with the Mavericks through three conference changes and completed his first season as a head coach in 2021-2022.
“There’s been so many guys that you’ve watched grow as people and as players,” he said. “I’ve been blessed to coach here.”
The men’s basketball team had historic achievements during their time in the Sun Belt. The team earned their first postseason win in school history in 2016, then won two games in the National Invitation Tournament in 2017.
Those National Invitation Tournament games were something Young cherished. He was an associate head coach at the time and appreciated the crowd size of the games played at the College Park Center.
The 6,336 attendance for their final National Invitation Tournament game that season was the second-largest crowd in College Park Center history.
Young said he hopes to have crowds that big again soon.
“That’s your standard for a home crowd,” he said.
During their time in the Sun Belt, the Mavericks had a player drafted in the NBA Draft for the first time in 36 years.
Forward Kevin Hervey was selected in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft, and Young was proud of the strides he made in his game throughout his time at UTA.
“It was fun to see a pro that you knew was going to have a chance to be drafted, especially at our level,” Young said.
When asked about his favorite memories in the Sun Belt, he applauded the intensity of the Sun Belt competition night in and night out.
“Good players, good coaches and the consistency of no nights off in the Sun Belt was the biggest thing I remember,” Young said.
John Sauerhage, track and field head coach
Sauerhage has been the head coach of UTA track and field since 1996 and has been through three different conference changes.
He said he has enjoyed his time in the conference and has appreciated getting to travel to play in unique locations.
Since joining the Sun Belt, Sauerhage has earned six indoor and outdoor championships, coach of the year recognitions and produced national champion jumper Alexus Henry.
Sauerhage also recognized the increase in competition since joining the Sun Belt.
“There’s been some teams that have gotten better since we’ve been in the Sun Belt, and you have to adapt,” Sauerhage said.
He made an immediate impact when the team first joined the Sun Belt. The men’s team won the cross country, indoor track and field, and outdoor track and field championships, otherwise known as the triple crown.
“It’s rare to win all three in any conference in the country,” he said. “It’s hard to do, that’s why it was so special.”
The men’s track and field team has found success during the 2022 season, ranked inside the top 35 and the highest-ranked Sun Belt team.
The men’s team was ranked as high as No. 26 in the season and has a member from each team ranked inside the top 20 in their events.
Sauerhage reminisced on what he has learned in the Sun Belt Conference.
“One thing I learned from the Sun Belt is, don’t ever get complacent,” he said. “You have to keep evolving and find new ways to recruit athletes.”
Diego Benitez, men’s and women’s tennis head coach
Benitez was hired as UTA tennis’ head coach in 2006 where he immediately began forging a legacy of success within the program.
The development of his athletes has taken the forefront with over 50 All-Sun Belt Conference athletes from both men’s and women’s tennis combined.
Benitez owed this prolonged success to sustainability within the program’s training regiment and the hard work that goes into preparing for a match.
“Consistency of training the right way,” Benitez said. “Great work ethic and putting it in our practice every single time.”
The program has experienced a wide range of changes despite Benitez’s now 17-season tenure as head coach.
Since becoming head coach, Benitez has witnessed UTA join and leave three separate conferences and is coming off his most successful season yet in 2022.
The Sun Belt announced Benitez as Sun Belt Conference Coach of the Year for women’s tennis April 21, after leading them to a program-high 21 wins and a second-straight regular season conference championship.
Adjusting to new locations and travel spots has added a new element to preparing for each match.
“It is very hard on the kids to be traveling,” Benitez said. “But it will be fun to play against universities that we haven’t played in a while.”
The feeling of leaving one conference for another had Benitez thinking about how tough the Sun Belt was to compete in.
“The level of play is great,” he said. “It’s a great feeling to be on top of the standings.”
