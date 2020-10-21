Returning senior infielder aims to lead by example

This is the third installment of a five-part series on athletes returning to UTA’s sports teams after the pandemic shortened their senior seasons.
Senior infielder Aileen Garcia was left with uncertainty when her senior season ended prematurely. The COVID-19 pandemic made her feel like things weren’t finished, and she was left wondering what could have been.
“At the beginning of March, we were all suddenly clicking, and everything was falling into place where it should've been,” Garcia said. “That competition and that want of trying to win and be successful kind of drove me to come back another year.”
Having support from her teammates and family helped Garcia get through the tough times that followed an abrupt season finale.
From the moment Garcia became a Maverick in 2017, she has shown her ability to play the game at a high level. She was named to the All-Sun Belt Second Team twice in her career and earned National Invitational Softball Championship MVP in 2019.
Garcia’s original senior season was going well. Through 24 games she had a .284 batting average and a career-best .992 fielding percentage. She even had a six-game hitting streak at one point in the season, the longest by any player on the roster.
At the time of the cancellation, the softball team was on a three-game winning streak. The Mavericks ended their season with a win against Western Kentucky University on March 10.
During the offseason, the Mavericks had five players — including Garcia — graduate. Three of them left the program to start their postgraduate careers.
After the season ended, Garcia was heartbroken. She said her team had the potential to do well, and it was a letdown that they wouldn’t be able to finish out the season.
For her teammates, it was crushing to know that Garcia could have possibly played her last game for the program. Senior infielder KJ Murphy said it was a tough moment not knowing if she was losing a teammate she had been playing with for three years.
“A thing I looked forward to was coming here and getting to play with [Garcia] for my three years here,” Murphy said. “It was a really emotional day for everyone.”
Senior infielder Amber Langston said Garcia played an important role in helping her adjust in her first year as a Maverick. Garcia helped by being a great teammate and friend, holding Langston accountable and helping her with things she needed to learn.
“Whenever I came here, [Garcia] and I kind of clicked personality wise,” Langston said. “[Garcia] is somebody that I look up to because she has been here for four years.”
When the season was over, Garcia went home to Houston. She said it served as a bonding experience for her and her family.
“We had obviously a lot of free time, so every night was a game night, and we kind of just bonded,” Garcia said.
When it came to keeping in shape and preparing for a return to softball, Garcia spent time with Langston, who lives close to Houston. She said Langston helped her stay entertained, competitive and accountable, whether it was for school or softball.
To get creative, Garcia went to a local high school and did her workouts at the ROTC playground. She also had the opportunity to work out with her dad, who coached Garcia and her sister over quarantine.
“He kind of kept me in shape softball-wise; taking me to the fields when my little sister had practice and stuff like that and asking me if I hit every day, asking me if I threw and did all my rehab,” Garcia said. “So having them all with me, it was kind of a big deal to keep me in shape and keep me accountable.”
Garcia credited head coach Peejay Brun for being a great coach and friend over the offseason. She said Brun wanted all her players to come back, but she also was realistic with what path her players chose.
“She was a person you could go to, to make sure we had what we need and we were for sure making the right decision,” Garcia said.
The Houston native had to trust the process that things would go back to normal. Knowing the athletic department would try its best to get players back on the field gave Garcia a sense of peace.
“When everything falls into place, that's when you know it's right,” Garcia said.
When Garcia learned she was eligible to come back and play for the Mavericks, she was nothing short of excited.
“I'm a competitive person, so any kind of role with competing or anything, then you can just count me in for that,” Garcia said. “I was just most excited to come back and play another year.”
Garcia said she plans on leading her teammates by example. She wants to be someone who does the right thing and gives her teammates someone to look up to.
“If the younger people watch what veterans do, or what people that are successful do, they'll tend to follow them,” Garcia said. “I feel like if I’m responsible, then everybody else will kind of be accountable.”
@JayRod003
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.