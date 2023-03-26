Renegades record first home loss

The Arlington Renegades walked into Choctaw Stadium on Sunday looking for their fourth win of the season and some breathing room in the standings. A win would’ve put Arlington three games ahead of the San Antonio Brahmas for the last playoff spot in their division with four games to go.
Instead, the Brahmas, buoyed by their defense, defeated the Renegades, 15-9. The loss was the Renegades’ first at home, and Arlington (3-3) now sits just one game ahead of San Antonio (2-4).
Quarterback Drew Plitt had two turnovers on the day, one of which was returned for a touchdown. When asked postgame if Plitt had earned the starting job, head coach Bob Stoops said he had not.
Plitt and quarterback Kyle Sloter have each started games this season. “We'll keep at this, trying to give them both an opportunity and see if somebody can catch their stride and get some kind of rhythm for us,” Stoops said.
Plitt said postgame that his fumble that was returned for a touchdown was a “mistake that can’t happen.” He said the team isn’t playing up to its standards, and it’ll work harder at putting the defense in better positions moving forward.
The defense stepped up Sunday, led by linebacker Donald Payne who finished the game with 10 tackles, a tackle for loss and the team’s lone interception. He credited his defensive line for creating pressure and said it was just his job to catch the ball at that point.
When asked if the defense felt pressured to play at a higher level to stay in the game, Payne said he didn’t want to get into a back and forth about offense and defense. “We’re a team,” he said. ”It’s gonna be some days offense has to bail us out, some days defense bails us out.”
The Renegades sit at .500 with four games remaining, with each win immediately followed by a loss. Payne said the team will come out swinging next week, but he wants to break the win-loss trend after that.
“Stay calm, cool and collected even once we get that win,” he said. “Because we don't try to go win, lose, win, lose and keep doing that all season.” With four games remaining, his goal is for the team to go 3-1, at worst.
The Renegades will stay home this week to take on the Seattle Sea Dragons at 6 p.m. Friday inside Choctaw Stadium. Stoops said the team will have to be efficient with their practices given the short turnaround between games.
