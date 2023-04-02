Renegades fall to Seattle Sea Dragons in second-straight loss

In a weekend headlined by the start of the Texas Rangers’ season and a series of concerts from Taylor Swift, the Arlington Renegades (3-4) came into the game looking to make their mark.
Instead, the team lost to the Seattle Sea Dragons, 24-15. The loss marked their first time losing consecutive games this season and placed the Sea Dragons second in the XFL North division.
The team got off to a slow start during the game. The team had a field goal, along with a punt and interception before scoring their first touchdown.
“We got to come out ready to play in a better way,” head coach Bob Stoops said.
Running back De’Veon Smith got the Renegades on the board in the second quarter with a one yard rushing touchdown. Smith ranks third in the XFL in rushing yards and is fourth in rushing touchdowns.
Coming into the game the Renegades were coming off a loss that saw them score a season-low nine points. Smith spoke on the team’s offensive effort after the game.
“We definitely looked way better on offense today than we have in the past but we got to get points on the board period,” Smith said.
After the loss, the Renegades are tied with the San Antonio Brahmas for the second seed in the XFL South. The Renegades split their games against the Brahmas this season.
The Renegades will look to get back on track when they face Orlando Guardians on 3 p.m. April 8 at Camping World Stadium.
@N_Utsey1
