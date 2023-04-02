 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Renegades fall to Seattle Sea Dragons in second-straight loss

Renegades fall to Seattle Sea Dragons in second-straight loss

Quarterback Drew Plitt avoids the defense during a game against the Seattle Sea Dragons on March 31 at the Choctaw Stadium. Plitt’s longest reception was 12 yards.

In a weekend headlined by the start of the Texas Rangers’ season and a series of concerts from Taylor Swift, the Arlington Renegades (3-4) came into the game looking to make their mark.

Instead, the team lost to the Seattle Sea Dragons, 24-15. The loss marked their first time losing consecutive games this season and placed the Sea Dragons second in the XFL North division.

The team got off to a slow start during the game. The team had a field goal, along with a punt and interception before scoring their first touchdown.

Renegades fall to Seattle Sea Dragons in second-straight loss

Running back De'Veon Smith sprints after successfully avoiding a tackle during a game against the Seattle Sea Dragons on March 31 at the Choctaw Stadium. Smith gained a total of 61 rushing yards.

“We got to come out ready to play in a better way,” head coach Bob Stoops said.

Running back De’Veon Smith got the Renegades on the board in the second quarter with a one yard rushing touchdown. Smith ranks third in the XFL in rushing yards and is fourth in rushing touchdowns.

Coming into the game the Renegades were coming off a loss that saw them score a season-low nine points. Smith spoke on the team’s offensive effort after the game.

Renegades fall to Seattle Sea Dragons in second-straight loss

A young fan hands defensive lineman Will Clarke his helmet before a game against the Seattle Sea Dragons on March 31 at the Choctaw Stadium. Clarke had two solo tackles and one assisted tackle.

“We definitely looked way better on offense today than we have in the past but we got to get points on the board period,” Smith said.

After the loss, the Renegades are tied with the San Antonio Brahmas for the second seed in the XFL South. The Renegades split their games against the Brahmas this season.

The Renegades will look to get back on track when they face Orlando Guardians on 3 p.m. April 8 at Camping World Stadium.

@N_Utsey1

sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Load comments