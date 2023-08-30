Registration opens for fall intramural sports

As students adjust to college life and look to make new friends, intramural sports are a great opportunity to meet people and play the games they grew up loving.

Campus Recreation started recruiting last week with a focus on introducing students to sports and programs, said aerospace engineering senior Linden Settles, who works as a referee. With some deadlines approaching fast, the department wants students to know about intramural sports and how they could get involved.

Campus Recreation runs the university’s Intramural Sports department and strives to include as many people as possible. From team sports to one-day events like UNO and esports tournaments, there is something for everyone.

For traditional team sports, Campus Recreation offers volleyball, flag football, badminton, outdoor soccer, 4v4 basketball and indoor cricket in the fall. Registration is open for all sports and deadlines are fast approaching, with the volleyball deadline Thursday.

In these leagues, teams play once a week with chances to play bonus games if the team wants, said Nathan Ha, Campus Recreation’s coordinator for sport programs. Most leagues run a three-week season followed by two weeks of playoffs.

This article was featured in the Aug. 30 print Check out more from this print edition and find what to read next.

To play team sports, players must purchase a $10 player pass on the Fusion Play app. This one-time fee allows players to play on as many teams as they want for the semester. Once the pass is purchased, players can use the app to sign up for sports and find teams.

Ha said intramural sports are a chance for the department to get involved with students.

They can play with their friends, residence halls, fraternities or even complete strangers if they choose.

“In undergrad, it was a way for me to get out of studying all the time,” Ha said. “Like yes, obviously school is important. It’s essential to why we’re here, but if you want to get involved and really meet other people, intramural sports is the way to go.”

Intramural sports aren’t as intense as varsity collegiate athletics, he said. But it’s enough to satisfy people who played sports growing up while also offering a welcoming environment for players who may be trying the sport for the first time.

Josh Hale, assistant director for sports programs, said the department breaks up sports into different leagues: men’s, women’s, co-rec, fraternity/sorority and residential halls. There’s an effort to separate the more competitive teams from teams with less experience to keep the games fair.

“Ultimately, we want to make our program as fun as possible and have students continue to come out,” Hale said.

If students are interested in being involved but don’t want to play the sports, they can also sign up to be a referee like Settles.

Settles said refereeing gives him a chance to meet other students and learn how to work with different kinds of people while getting managerial experience. It also let him learn sports he may have never experienced, like cricket.

“It is the biggest that I’ve seen in my now over a year here,” Settles said about the department’s recruiting. “This is the biggest outreach that we’ve had to try and get people to play intramurals.”

As the department expands its recruitment, it’s also looking to give international students something from home, Hale said. One recent addition is cricket, which was appreciated. Additionally, they plan to offer pickleball, one of the fastest growing sports in the country.

If students aren’t interested in playing league sports, the department also has one-day tournaments. The next tournament will be the pickleball tournament Thursday. Campus Recreation will also host two esports tournament days, a tennis tournament, an UNO tournament, a dodgeball tournament and a Maverick Game Night.

The game night will be Dec. 4 and will act as a “destress before the test” event, Hale said. With finals approaching, students can enjoy a leisurely night of board games in the upstairs lounge of the Maverick Activities Center.

These single-day tournaments are not just popular with students, but also faculty members. Campus Recreation allows anybody to play intramural sports, so faculty members will sometimes join the tournaments, especially soccer, to play against students.

Finally, the department will host online and special events throughout the semester, including a college football pick ‘em league and the university’s annual Oozeball tournament where teams of six play volleyball in mud pits.

So, whether students are looking to play sports, meet friends or just get away from class, Campus Recreation is building an environment where everyone can find something to enjoy.

“We are always trying to program for the everyday 18 to 22 year old student,” Hale said.

@isaacappelt

sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu