Reed is ready to play for upcoming national championship tournament

With freshman Reed De’Aeth, his development as a player is considered a beneficial arrangement between UTA and the Canadian international team.
De’Aeth, originally from Edmonton, Alberta, joined the Movin’ Mavs last summer and gained popularity in his hometown for helping the Canadian men’s under-23 wheelchair basketball team win a bronze medal and qualify for the 2022 world championship.
After earning a scholarship to play at UTA, he will be one of the players looking to help the Movin’ Mavs win their third consecutive national championship and 11th overall during the 2023 National Wheelchair Basketball Championship Series, which will take place March 15 to 18 at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Years ago, he was introduced to basketball at the Paralympian Search, he said. There, players undergo tests, have their scores evaluated and are told what sports they would be good at.
De’Aeth said that he considered para-rowing, para-nordic skiing and para-snowboarding, before trying basketball.
“So I tried out wheelchair basketball a bit and went through some cones, dribbled the ball, and it turns out wheelchair basketball wasn’t even on my list,” De’Aeth said. “I ended up sticking with the sport.”
Then, he was invited to a U23 ID camp in Toronto by Darrell Nordell, head coach for the Canadian men’s under-23 wheelchair basketball team.
In February, De’Aeth competed for his hometown in the men’s U23 Winter Games held in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. While his team fell in the championship game, he led the team with 10 points and 10 rebounds to earn the silver medal.
When he was born, De’Aeth was missing his fibula, a bone in his lower leg, so his foot was deformed and short. His parents decided to amputate his foot when he was 4 to give him an easier lifestyle.
In adaptive sports, athletes are ranked on a point value system from one to five to fairly allow those with varying disabilities to compete and be ranked against one another. The higher the score, the less assistance the athlete needs, according to Asics.
De’Aeth said he’s listed as a 4.5 because he’s still able to reach side-to-side, has a full working core and can bend backward, giving him a physical advantage.
At first, De’Aeth “wasn’t interested at all” about coming to UTA, said junior Vincent Dallaire, who invited De’Aeth to stay over when the Movin’ Mavs hosted a tournament.
Only 12 colleges currently compete in the intercollegiate division of the National Wheelchair Basketball Association, and Dallaire said that not every college could offer the same support to its players. Recruitment is the same as abled-bodied sports. It comes down to whoever can sell their program more than any other team.
That got the process of De’Aeth coming to UTA going.
Dallaire is from Quebec and has been part of the Canadian national team since 2014, he said. The two lived on opposite sides of Canada, but after frequent training sessions, Dallaire and De’Aeth began communicating more and building a friendship.
Dallaire knows the difficulties moving to another country at a young age brings, so knowing people is a big plus, he said. The two live together, and he said that De’Aeth is an easy-going guy that gets along with everybody.
Researching and seeing the team’s accomplishments piqued De’Aeth’s interest in UTA. Becoming the first in his family to attend college brought challenges since he hasn’t been in school for two and a half years. But he plans on spending his time on campus growing as an individual and learning life lessons. “It was a change, but about halfway through the first semester, I kind of adjusted to it,” he said.
When comparing college to the international level, De’Aeth said the aggressiveness and age differences of the international stage stood out. “You’re hitting people in chairs a lot more, you’re running into people at high speeds. It’s a faster game.”
Aaron Gouge, Movin’ Mavs head coach, said De’Aeth is a great player with a great attitude. “As a freshman, he has a very competitive spirit, so he wants to go out and battle, both in games and practice,” he said.
Gouge also has national experience winning the 2016 Paralympics as part of the U.S. national wheelchair basketball team and winning a national championship in 2006 as part of the Movin’ Mavs team, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
It’s not always serious when it comes to the team, and De’Aeth likes to have a good time and joke around with his teammates, Gouge said.
De’Aeth said whenever a player makes an exciting play over another player during practice drills, they’ll encourage one another. But they would also be playful those who didn’t do well in practice, too. In the end, it’s just the team having fun.
He said Gouge gives tips and tasks to work on, like post-up shooting. Everything is done as a team, and there’s no focus on one or two players.
“Our first few weeks, we were doing practices, scrimmages, and the guys definitely made it obvious that they’re a welcoming group,” he said. “And I felt almost at home.”
