A season that started with lofty expectations endured a few bumps and ended early for the men’s basketball team (14-18, 10-10).
Things got off to a hot start for the Mavericks, as they were picked to finish second in the 2019-20 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll. Senior guard Brian Warren was named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team, and the squad was also projected to make the NCAA Tournament as a No. 15 seed at season’s end.
UTA seemed to back up the preseason talk with two convincing wins over UT-Dallas and the University of Tulsa to open the year. Head coach Chris Ogden said he felt good about how his team would compete for the rest of the season after starting strong.
“Our best basketball is ahead of us. Obviously we want to play our best basketball in March,” Ogden said after UTA’s win over Tulsa. “I got a lot of confidence in this team because of the effort that I know they’re going to give.”
The Mavericks faced their toughest test of their nonconference schedule when they traveled out west to face the University of Nevada, the No. 14-ranked University of Oregon and eighth-ranked Gonzaga University. UTA faltered in that road trip, losing all three contests.
The season still didn’t seem lost for the Mavericks, as they only lost to Gonzaga by six points. UTA looked to come back stronger when it faced three seemingly easier opponents in Arkansas Tech University, Furman University and Elon University.
UTA picked up two wins in those three matchups, evening up their record at 4-4. A three-game losing streak closed out the nonconference slate for the Mavericks and sent the team into Sun Belt play with a losing record.
Although they were heavily favored to finish at the top of the conference, the Mavericks entered league play at a disadvantage compared to their first two opponents. UTA played Georgia State University and Georgia Southern University, two teams that are perennially strong presences in the conference.
Before facing UTA, Georgia State came into the contest with a 7-3 record. Georgia Southern owned a 7-4 record before playing the Mavericks. The road trip to Georgia put UTA in a tough spot to start, leading the Mavericks to an 0-2 start in their first two Sun Belt contests.
Throughout the rest of its schedule, UTA saw many ups and downs. Development from young players like freshman guards Sam Griffin and Nicolas Elame provided a bright spot for the Mavericks.
The freshmen made a big impact on the team, especially toward the latter half of the season. Griffin closed the year out averaging 9.4 points on the season and 10.2 points in conference play. Elame made his mark in UTA’s final three games, scoring a combined 28 points.
Sophomore guard David Azore, one of the returners from last year’s second place team, also stepped his level of play up. The Houston native increased his scoring output from 8.4 points per game in the 2018-19 campaign, to 14.0 points this year. He was also UTA’s only player to receive conference honors at the end of the season when he was named to the All-Sun Belt Second Team.
Despite the gradual improvement from its players, the team couldn’t finish close games in conference play. Of UTA’s 10 conference losses, seven came by a margin of seven points or less. The most lopsided loss the Mavericks suffered came against Georgia Southern on Feb. 22 when they fell by a score of 81-61.
The close losses led to a seventh place finish for the Mavericks, five spots below where they were projected to end the regular season before it kicked off. UTA would have to host Coastal Carolina University, a team it couldn’t defeat twice in the regular season, in the first round of the conference tournament.
Azore was confident that his team was ready to grab a win against the Chanticleers the third time around.
“I believe we made the right strides and stuff throughout the season, and I feel like right now we’re playing our best basketball,” Azore said before UTA’s first round matchup against Coastal Carolina. “We got a good chance of getting this done.”
UTA almost got the job done when it took the court against the Chanticleers, leading for a total of 28 minutes in the contest. Coastal Carolina managed to even things up and take the lead with six minutes left in regulation.
The game, and UTA’s season, was ultimately decided by a last-second mid-range jumper from senior guard Tyrell Gumbs-Frater to give Coastal Carolina a 63-62 win. A season once filled with expectations came to an early end for the Mavericks.
“We are not a program that accepts finishing seventh; we’re not a program that accepts being done at this time of year. We don’t like to have spring breaks around here,” Ogden said after the first round loss. “You can find some excitement in the future in the way these young guys competed and played and grew up, but we are no doubt disappointed in our season.”
