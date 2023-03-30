Rangers defeat Phillies in thrilling Opening Day comeback

A sea of red and blue flooded the stands of Globe Life Field on Thursday as the Texas Rangers opened their 2023 season against the Philadelphia Phillies. Outside the arena, the energy was palpable as spectators gathered to celebrate the start of Texas’ 52nd season in Arlington.
Inside, a sellout crowd of 38,387 watched Texas (1-0) overcome an early five-run deficit to defeat the Phillies 11-7 in the team’s first opening day with fans at Globe Life Field. The 11 runs were the second most scored in an opening day game in franchise history.
The atmosphere was electric as fans’ cheers grew louder throughout the comeback. A crescendo of noise followed each home run. As the ball traveled through the air and cleared the outfield fences, fans seemed poised to blow the retractable roof off the stadium.
In the top of the ninth, with runners on first and second and the pitch clock winding down, Rangers pitcher Jose Leclerc took a breath, planted his left leg and fired an 84 miles-per-hour sider to strike out Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos and end the game as the crowd erupted.
“That definitely helps,” Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom said about the fans’ energy. “It helps the offense and helps us. It was awesome to be out there in front of a sold-out crowd.”
deGrom, who signed a five-year $185 million contract before the season, started on the mound for Texas. His debut started strong as he retired the Phillies in order in the top of the first inning as the crowd roared with every pitch.
But Philadelphia struck first in the top of the second inning when Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm hit a rocket to right centerfield off deGrom. As Bohm finished his trot around the bases, the Rangers found themselves in an early hole, 2-0.
deGrom’s debut went downhill from there as manager Bruce Bochy pulled him in the top of the fourth inning. His first start as a Ranger finished with five earned runs in 3.2 innings. As the Rangers headed into the bottom of the fourth, things looked grim. Texas was looking at a 5-0 deficit with its star pitcher knocked from the game.
“I'm not thrilled with my outing, didn't make pitches when I needed to,” deGrom said. “But the most important thing is we got a win.”
In the fourth inning, the retractable roof at Globe Life Field started coming in. Inclement weather forced team officials to make the decision, and it was the first time the roof had been opened or closed mid-game.
As the roof began to close and Texas faced long odds, the Ranger bats woke up.
It started with a single from shortstop Corey Seager. He advanced to second off a groundout from first baseman Nathaniel Lowe. Then, the floodgates opened.
Seven hits and nine runs highlighted a fireworks-inducing fourth inning for the Rangers. Right fielder Robbie Grossman hit a three-run homer to tie the game, and Lowe hit an infield single to give the Rangers their first lead of the season. Philadelphia managed to get out of the inning, but not before Texas seized the momentum and the lead, 9-5.
“It just gets contagious,” manager Bruce Bochy said about the momentum in the fourth inning. “If you're on the other side, you think you're not gonna get an out and we felt that we wouldn't make three outs. That's how contagious it got.”
Designated hitter Brad Miller tacked on two more when he hit a moonshot to left center field in the bottom of the sixth inning to extend the lead, 11-6. Philadelphia added a run in the top of the seventh to reach the final score.
Thursday marked the beginning of a new era in Major League Baseball. In September 2022, the league’s Competition Committee – a group of 11 from teams, the league’s Players Association and an umpire – voted to add a pitch timer for the 2023 season.
Bochy said postgame that normally games like Thursday’s would last four and a half or five hours, but with the new pitch clock, it came in at 3:04. “That's incredible,” he said.
The new rules require batters to come up to bat 30 seconds after the last batter was retired, and instructs pitchers to pitch within an allotted time slot. Pitchers have 15 seconds between pitches if the bases are empty and 20 seconds between pitches if there are runners on base.
Batters must step into the box before the clock hits eight seconds. Clocks stood in centerfield and behind the batter’s box at Globe Life Field for players to keep track. If a batter does not step into the box in time, he is given a strike. If a pitcher does not pitch before the clock hits zero, the batter is awarded a ball.
The system was implemented in the minor leagues last year and spring training this season. It trimmed an average of 25 minutes off spring training games, from three hours and one minute last year to two hours and 36 minutes this season, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
Thursday’s game was Bochy’s first as Rangers manager and his first overall since 2019, when he managed the San Francisco Giants. Bochy, a three-time World Series champion with the Giants, said postgame the win is about the players, not him, but that it was good to be back in the dugout.
“I just appreciate that here I am, back doing what I love to do,” he smiled.
Texas will have an off day Friday before returning to Globe Life Field at 3:05 p.m. Saturday to continue its series against the Phillies. The teams will play the final game of the series at 6:08 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.
