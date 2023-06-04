 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rangers blank Mariners to open weekend series

Rangers blank Mariners to open weekend series

Second base umpire singles for an out after a failed stolen base attempt during the Texas Rangers game against Seattle Mariners on June 2 at Globe Life Field. The Rangers were able to hold off the Mariners with a shutout 2-0 win.

Pitcher Jon Gray threw seven scoreless innings, second baseman Marcus Semien extended his career-long hitting streak to 21 games, and 31,685 came out to Globe Life Field to support the Texas Rangers (36-20) as they defeated the Seattle Mariners 2-0 Friday.

Texas has won many games with its offense. The team has scored a league-high 346 runs this season. But the Rangers scored just two runs Friday, and had to rely on their pitching. Pitchers Grant Anderson threw a scoreless eighth inning and Will Smith closed the game with a scoreless ninth to earn his 10th save of the season.

Rangers blank Mariners to open weekend series

A member of The Texas Rangers Six Shooters Squad waves the Texas flag during the Texas Rangers game against Seattle Mariners on June 2 at Globe Life Field. The Six Shooters are an all-female interactive squad that perform at Rangers home games throughout the season.

“We have to win these types of ball games,” manager Bruce Bochy said postgame. “You're gonna see really good pitching, and we've talked about this so many times — that your guy has to go out there and pitch well too, and that's what happened tonight.”

Gray picked up his sixth win of the season and dropped his personal earned run average to 2.51, which ranks seventh in all of Major League Baseball, with his performance Friday.

Rangers blank Mariners to open weekend series

Pitcher Jon Gray throws towards home plate during the Texas Rangers game against Seattle Mariners on June 2 at Globe Life Field. Gray struck out five batters throughout seven innings in the 2-0 win against the Seattle Mariners.

The Rangers returned home Friday after a lengthy road trip where the team won six of its nine games, including a series where Texas won two of three against the Baltimore Orioles, who currently own the third-best record in Major League Baseball.

After five scoreless innings, the Rangers struck first off first baseman Nathaniel Lowe’s sacrifice fly that allowed Semien to run home, giving Texas a 1-0 lead. It was Lowe’s 33rd RBI of the season.

Rangers blank Mariners to open weekend series

First basemen Nathaniel Lowe tags out a runner during the Texas Rangers game against the Seattle Mariners on June 2 at Globe Life Field. Lowe hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, allowing the Rangers to open the scoring in the 2-0 win.

Gray came out in the top of the seventh with a lead and shut down the Seattle offense one last time. As he walked to the dugout, the crowd applauded the right-hander's effort. Gray struck out five batters through seven innings and gave up no runs on two hits.

Shortstop Corey Seager gave the Rangers an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth inning when he hit a double down the left field line to score catcher Jonah Heim.

Rangers blank Mariners to open weekend series

Centerfielder Leody Taveras hits a ball during the Texas Rangers game against the Seattle Mariners on June 2 at Globe Life Field. Taveras had three at-bats in the 2-0 win against Seattle.

“They're good hitters, and they're gonna make outs, but you give them three or four at bats, there's a good chance they're gonna get a hit or do some damage,” Bochy said about Semien and Seager.

With the win, Texas currently holds the second-best record in all of baseball. With 36 wins and 20 losses, the Rangers have built a 2.5 game lead over the Houston Astros for the lead in the American League West. Houston has won the American League West in five of the last six seasons, while Texas has not won the division since 2016.

Texas and Seattle will conclude their series Sunday at Globe Life Field.

@isaacappelt

sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Load comments