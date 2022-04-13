The men’s and women’s tennis teams will compete in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship over the next two weeks in Peachtree City, Georgia.
The men’s team (12-11, 1-5) will play Thursday, while the women’s team (20-2, 8-1) will begin play April 21.
Men’s team
UTA is currently ranked sixth in the Sun Belt. The Mavericks are set to face the third seed, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, in the first round at 2 p.m. on April 14.
UTA took nationally-ranked Louisiana to seven games before falling 4-3 this season.
Although the Mavericks dropped the doubles point, the players keep the match competitive until the final point, as junior Miguel Cabrera lost in a three-set match 6-7, 6-3, 3-6.
“Anybody can win, and whoever gets inspired on that short series is going to be the team to win, and I feel good about our team,” head coach Diego Benitez said.
The team struggled in conference play, dropping five of its six matches, but the players felt confident ahead of the tournament.
Sophomore Alan Sau Franco said the team is motivated and ready to make a run.
“We’re working hard, and we’re ready to do something special in the conference,” Sau Franco said.
UTA had notable victories in out-of-conference play, including a 4-2 victory over Rice University on March 12.
The Mavericks had never defeated the Owls before this season, dropping 18 straight matches since 1990.
Sophomore Daichi Akiyoshi said the win was his favorite memory of the season.
“That was a turning point for me,” Akiyoshi said.
Sau Franco has been a bright spot for the Mavericks in conference play, winning three of his last four singles matches, all at line one.
“We had a couple of tough matches in conference, but I think that’s making them even hungrier to go and face those competitions again and try to make it happen,” Benitez said.
Women’s team
For seniors Carla Pons and Momoka Horiguchi, the Sun Belt Tournament will be their last tennis matches with UTA, and that’s their motivation.
“We will give everything,” Pons said. “We gave everything like in the past years, but this year, as super seniors, we will give everything.”
Horiguchi and Pons are the lone two seniors on this team, and Benitez has enjoyed their time at UTA.
They have impacted the program and been two of the best players that have come to UTA, Benitez said.
The team will travel to Georgia looking to claim its first Sun Belt championship and first NCAA tournament appearance since 2011.
Their 20 wins are the most in program history, surpassing 2011’s team that won 19 games.
The Mavericks’ success briefly landed them at #68 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Rankings, something the team cherished.
“It’s not easy to get, because of the algorithm,” Horiguchi said. “We got ranked because we have been competing, we have been winning the matches that we have to win.”
Freshman Tara Gorinsek is excited to play in the conference tournament, saying that the team is best when it goes on the road.
UTA has been dominant this season, winning 69.4% of its dual doubles matches and 81% of dual singles matches.
The freshmen on the team have been impressive, as Ana Paula Jimenez, Sarina Reinertsen and Gorinsek have racked up some eye-boggling statistics.
The trio has combined to lose just one singles match in dual, going 50-1, with their record in doubles matches being 29-11.
The seniors on the team have noticed the freshmen’s success and are happy for their teammates.
“We try to help them, and we try to tell them what they have to do,” Pons said.
Benitez is proud of how his seniors have stepped up as leaders.
“It was a great journey,” he said. “Five years together with [Horiguchi] and Pons, and it’s just great memories that will stay forever.”
The Lady Mavericks will play one more match against Arkansas State University on April 15 before heading to the conference tournament.
