Preseason poll projects third-place finish for UTA men’s basketball team in Sun Belt West Division

The men's basketball team reacts after the Mavericks score during the game against the University of South Alabama on Jan. 6 at College Park Center. 

 By Elias Valverde II The Shorthorn staff

The Sun Belt Conference released its Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll on Thursday.

UTA was projected to finish third out of six teams in the league’s new West Division. Last month, the Sun Belt announced it would split its teams into East and West divisions to minimize travel during the ongoing pandemic.

The Mavericks received 87 votes in the poll, including one first-place vote.

On Wednesday, junior guard David Azore received Sun Belt preseason honors after being named to the All-Sun Belt Preseason Second Team. He was the only Maverick to earn the honors.

UTA will open its schedule against Oklahoma State University at 3 p.m. Nov. 25 at College Park Center.

@c_amaya7

sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments