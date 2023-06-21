Player return proves crucial in Dallas Wings victory

Heading into Tuesday’s matchup with the Atlanta Dream, the Dallas Wings (6-6) were looking for help. Dallas had lost three straight games, including two home losses to teams with worse records than the Wings.
At 8 p.m. Monday, help arrived via a 13-hour plane ride from Turkey. Center Teaira McCowan landed, went to morning shootaround Tuesday, then played in a professional basketball game less than 24 hours after her flight.
Her defensive impact and rebounding efficiency helped lead the Wings past one of the hottest teams in the league, as Dallas defeated Atlanta 85-73. Head coach Latricia Trammell said the team was excited to see McCowan at shootaround and welcomed her with hugs and smiles.
“Coming in and not knowing too many plays, I feel like my teammates were coaching me all through the game, being very encouraging,” McCowan said. “Overall, I think I did great, and my teammates told me I did great.”
With McCowan back from her time in Turkey playing for their national team, the Wings are as close to full strength as they’ve been since the season started May 20. Dallas is 2-0 with McCowan in the lineup this season.
“When we first started, this is kind of the team that you saw,” Trammell said. “And so now we're getting those pieces back. It's extremely exciting.”
McCowan’s impact was felt early and often in the game as the team experimented with shifting her and center Kalani Brown’s minutes. Brown took McCowan’s place in the starting lineup when the latter was overseas.
When the pair shared the floor, Atlanta’s offense struggled to score against them and the Dream’s defense was unable to stop the duo from getting easy layups in the paint.
Trammell said it was great having McCowan back and having lineup flexibilities. The team can go small and play ‘five-out,’ a brand of offense where there’s typically no one in the paint, or they can play with two centers, like they did with Brown and McCowan on Tuesday.
“Kalani was so excited to see [McCowan],” Trammell said. “Knowing that we're gonna do that at times, put both of them in, especially depending on who's on the floor from the other team. They play really extremely well together and it's gonna be a lot of fun.”
The team held Atlanta under 20 points in the first three quarters after giving up 20 points in three of the four quarters in their last game against Seattle. Dallas slowed down an offense that had been averaging over 92 points per game in its last three games against some of the best teams in the league.
Forward Natasha Howard said the team stayed locked in defensively and held each other accountable whenever someone made a mistake. She said Dallas knew it needed to win this game before heading on a three-game road trip.
“Everybody bought in, and everybody did their part individually and collectively as a team,” she said.
However, Dallas snapping their losing streak wasn’t pretty. A WNBA-record of 10 technical fouls were assessed in Tuesday’s game, including one to guard Arike Ogunbowale, ejecting her from the game.
After Ogunbowale was tossed, she waved to the crowd to ask them to get loud before signing an autograph on her way to the locker room. She took to Twitter postgame, but was tight-lipped on the social media app and in the postgame press conference, potentially looking to avoid a fine from the league office.
“I don't know how much I can even say,” Ogunbowale said. “I just felt like, all around, from top to bottom, coaches, refs, I don't know, everybody just needs to be able to control their emotions. Everybody's going to be emotional in the game, and I just feel like everybody needs to learn how to control the monsters. That's all I gotta say.”
Trammell said she’d never seen anything like it and vowed to send clips to the league for review, as is standard in these situations. Regardless of the calls, Trammell said the team needed to keep its composure, and it did so Tuesday.
It may not have been the cleanest, but the Wings will take any win they can get. After losing three straight, the team needed a spark, and McCowan proved to be just that in her time on the floor.
As the team heads west to play two games against the Los Angeles Sparks, Ogunbowale said the 18-point home loss six days earlier is still fresh in their minds.
Despite the ups and downs of the season so far, the Wings sit at 6-6, coming off arguably their best win of the season, and are currently ranked fifth in the WNBA standings. Trammell said the fight the team showed for each other on Tuesday was brilliant.
Tuesday’s game was also a return to Dallas for forward Allisha Gray. Gray, who now plays for the Dream, spent six seasons with the Dallas Wings before being traded in January, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. The crowd cheered during her pregame introduction, and there didn’t appear to be any motivation to defeat an old teammate from the Wings’ perspective.
“The motivation was we lost three in a row and we needed to win this game,” Ogunbowale said. “It's always fun to play against players that you know. I'm super proud of [Gray]. She's been playing great this year, but it was just about getting a win for Dallas.”
@isaacappelt
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.