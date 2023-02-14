Past and present players pay tribute to Greg Young's impact to men's basketball program

Last Thursday night, head coach Greg Young was filmed waving his hands and dancing with his team in the locker room, celebrating their victory over the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, a win that elevated the Mavericks from the bottom of the conference standings.
By Friday afternoon, Young was gone from the program. With six games before the conference tournament.
Athletics director Jon Fagg said in a statement Friday that the decision to part ways with Young came after a program evaluation.
Fagg named Royce “Snoop” Johnson, who has been with the program since 2018, the interim head coach until the end of the conference tournament, which runs March 6-11 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Johnson was head coach at Kimball High School from 1998 to 2014, accumulating a 373-76 record and winning three state championships.
Johnson was with Fagg at a Monday online press briefing. He said he knew Friday, his first day as interim head coach, was not a day to talk about basketball, but rather a day to show love to Young and the players, and to try to explain the changes.
Johnson asked his players to be honest with him. He knows everyone might not be ready to go all in with a new coach, and he understands that.
But Johnson has a new motto he hopes the team will buy into. “We got six games to prepare for four,” he said.
Six regular season games to prepare for four conference tournament games, the amount needed to win the tournament.
It had been a tough season for the Mavericks, but momentum was building. The Thursday victory against Rio Grande Valley came five days after the team upset Sam Houston State University, the second-best in the conference, at College Park Center.
However, signs of trouble crept in throughout the season, and Young’s postgame comments became more pessimistic. “We cannot guard anybody. We’re a bad defensive team. We’re the worst defensive team in the league. It’s my fault. I’ve never coached a team this bad defensively. Thought I could coach defense, but I guess I can’t,” he said after the team’s 74-66 loss to California Baptist University on Jan. 25.
But even in his honest moments, Young said he would never give up on his team. “I’m not giving up,” he said after the Jan. 25 game. “We got a good team when we can guard a little bit. So, it’s frustrating. You can tell I’m frustrated with it, but we’ll work on it. We’ll continue to get better.”
The very next game, UTA turned in arguably its best performance of the season Feb. 4 in a 70-58 upset over Sam Houston State, who came into the game with a five-game winning streak.
After a close loss to Tarleton State University on Feb. 6, the team traveled down to Rio Grande Valley on Feb. 9 and defeated the Vaqueros, who were 10-3 at home going into that game. UTA had doubled its conference win total in five days, but that wasn’t enough to save Young’s job.
Young joined the basketball program as an assistant coach in 2009 and assumed the head coach position in 2021. He accumulated an overall record of 20-34 as head coach, including the team’s win over the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley last Thursday.
In his time at UTA, Young was part of a program that moved from Texas Hall to College Park Center and was an associate head coach on the 2017 team that won a program-record 27 games.
Alumnus Kaelon Wilson was a member of that 2016-2017 team. He played four seasons with the Mavericks, all under Cross and Young. Wilson said he got the news from a text message and was shocked.
“Definitely didn’t see this coming. Definitely not in the first two seasons,” he said.
He said the decision to fire a coach midseason was “weird,” and even more so following a win.
Young was the spirit of the team during his time at UTA and brought out that competitive fire in everyone, Wilson said.
“You weren’t playing the game without hearing coach Young,” he said.
Young was hired in 2009 under former head coach Scott Cross to bring a defensive identity to a team that had just advanced to its first-ever NCAA tournament a year earlier.
In his first three years at the program, Young oversaw a defense that got better every season, from 74.1 points allowed per game in 2008-2009 down to 67.6 in 2011-2012. In that 2011-2012 season, the team won a then-record 24 games.
Young brought more to the team than just his 35 years of coaching experience. Wilson said Young connected with players on a personal level and offered guidance on and off the court whenever anyone needed it.
He treated staff the same way. Jason MacBain, associate AD for communications, said Young was the nicest coach he’d ever worked with. “He’s a great basketball coach but an even better person,” MacBain said.
In the college coaching world, finding a working dynamic with the coaches can take time, MacBain said. Since he worked with coaches instead of for them, that balance sometimes didn’t click right away. But with Young, it was instantaneous.
Young took the time to have genuine conversations with players and staff. MacBain said on the team’s last road trip, Young stayed behind to talk with the team’s radio on-air talent, Josh Sours, for nearly half an hour after their interview had ended.
During a preseason team meeting in August, MacBain introduced himself to the team, something he does before every season to familiarize himself with the players. After his presentation, Young asked for fun facts about MacBain.
MacBain offered a fact about himself: he’s a Buffalo Bills fan. Young one-upped him, and said the Mavericks will play a tournament at the same resort MacBain and his wife had married at in May. That caught MacBain off-guard.
“We hadn’t really talked about that recently up until that point,” he said. “It really caught me off guard that he knew that much about me and cared that much to listen and pay attention.”
Junior guard Kyron Gibson said Young helped him feel more confident in himself, and that the team loved him. He was devastated when he heard the news.
“Losing our leader basically, me and everybody on the team trust, all of our coaches trust, and we were behind him,” Gibson said.
After Gibson heard the news, he hugged Young. He said his connection with Young is bigger than basketball.
“He always talked to the players, one on one, installed confidence in the players and made sure that we know that he cares even if it’s outside of basketball,” Gibson said. “Even the players that maybe didn’t have their best opportunity here, he still loved them.”
On the court, Young’s passion came out. Sophomore guard Brandyn Talbot said Young was a coach that loves the game, and he made his players want to put their hearts out on the floor.
Young always reached out to players about school and showed love for the community, Talbot said.
“He really showed me a better future for myself, who I want to be,” Talbot said. “And I know one thing for sure: he believed in us even when we didn’t, and that takes a huge amount of courage.”
There are many people Young affected throughout his time at UTA. He made an effort to show people they mattered, and while his coaching career at UTA may be over, his impact on players and staff will last.
“I can’t even come to words to say how big of an impact he had on a bunch of guys,” Wilson said.
