Overnight overhaul: a behind-the-scenes look at College Park Center's court transformations

Shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday night, the volleyball team (6-0) defeated its opponent in straight sets to sweep the UTA Classic. About 20 hours later, the Dallas Wings tipped off against the Indiana Fever in the same building.
But the teams played on different courts. UTA held serve on its familiar athletics court with the Maverick in the middle and “UT ARLINGTON” along the sidelines. Dallas played on its navy blue and green court with “DALLAS WINGS” bordering the court.
In between these games, in the dark of night, the courts were swapped. The transition crew came in at 9 p.m. and stayed until 3 a.m., disassembling and storing the blue and orange UTA court and bringing out and constructing the navy and green Wings court.
The crew, employed by StageTex Productions Inc., worked in groups to pick up the four-by-eight foot sections of the courts. Each section weighs roughly 200 pounds, said Nick Patton, College Park Center director of facility operations and safety.
The process is the same every time the court gets changed out, and it costs the university thousands of dollars each time. Invoice documents obtained by The Shorthorn showed that the company billed the university $3,692 for their service switching out the courts on Aug. 19. Another transition on Aug. 25 produced a $5,328 bill.
StageTex has been under contract with the university since at least 2020, as contracts obtained by The Shorthorn show. Records also show that the company performed 32 transitions in 2022 and 20 transitions from Feb. 18, 2023 to June 4, 2023. Transitions include different kinds of floor transformations, like graduation, concerts, performances, etc.
Facility operations manager Jason Kile was the lead manager Saturday night. He said there are groups that take sections of the court back to storage and groups of four or five that take out the pieces of the court, leaving a task for everyone in the late night production.
A storage room deep in the gallows of College Park Center holds the sections of the court not currently in use. Fifteen wooden carts, labeled “A-O,” sit in front of the stacks of court, ready to transport the hardwood pieces.
After the team took the UTA court out, they began to place the Wings court. The first row of court was put on the edges. Then the workers sat behind the row, extended their feet, and began kicking the row of court into place. This is one of the only ways to lock it into place, said Zachary Robinson, StageTex working crew chief.
“There’s a method to the madness,” Kile said.
Twenty people worked throughout the night to change the courts, while an additional dozen stayed behind after the volleyball game to clean the arena and begin setting up the concourse for Sunday’s Wings game.
Patton said the Wings guide them on what to put out and where to put tables for certain events.
Additionally, Patton set up the metal detectors outside the four gates of the center to get them ready for Sunday’s game. Tasks like this don’t take long, he said, but it’s another thing the staff have to finish before the game.
Members of the StageTex team worked tirelessly to put the court into place, even though some had been up for 19 hours after a 5 a.m. assignment earlier Saturday.
“It comes with the territory,” Robinson said. “Your body adjusts out to the sporadic schedule of when you're working and when you have off time.”
As StageTex wrapped up their work Sunday morning, the Wings court shined against the overhead lights of CPC. Thousands watched Sunday’s game in person and many more watched on national television.
The players may be the ones making the highlights and giving the fans what they came to see, but none of it would be possible without the overnight crews setting the scenes in the middle of the night.
@isaacappelt
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.