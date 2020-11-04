Opinion: UTA Athletics should limit fan attendance for upcoming basketball season

We have finally made it to the month of November, which means we’re just a few weeks away from the official start of college basketball season.
In September, the NCAA Division-I Council approved a Nov. 25 start date for men’s and women’s basketball. Although UTA’s teams haven’t announced any games for that date yet, we shouldn’t be surprised to see the programs take the court either on the road or at College Park Center. My guess is that the Mavericks and Lady Mavericks will unveil a nonconference schedule filled with teams that reside generally close to the Metroplex to reduce travel.
I’m excited to finally see and hopefully cover some college basketball again, but I don’t think fans should be allowed inside any arenas. It’s unsafe for everyone involved because athletic departments can’t control what fans are doing before and after they attend athletic events. We’ve also seen a very alarming trend with the ongoing pandemic, and I don’t want to see another season canceled early.
Just last week, the U.S. reported more than 500,000 COVID-19 cases. On Friday, 99,000 new cases were reported, breaking a daily global record. We’ve been dealing with this pandemic for almost eight months now, and our numbers are trending the wrong way. That should be troubling for college basketball enthusiasts everywhere.
We’ve already seen UTA Athletics shut down team activities when coronavirus cases were reported within the men’s basketball and volleyball programs. Although I trust student-athletes, coaches and support staff to follow the guidelines the athletic department sets for them, I don’t know if I can trust people outside of their bubbles.
Some could argue that events like the World Series were allowing fans to enter and watch games as long as they followed MLB guidelines, but I saw flaws in that system. Fans were supposed to buy tickets in pods of four so they wouldn’t put anyone outside of their households at risk, but I saw plenty of spectators standing outside Globe Life Field looking to buy individual tickets. The athletic department can enforce rules on student-athletes and those who work within it, but it can only do so much with members of the general public.
I think UTA Athletics should put the safety of its student-athletes first when college basketball season tips off. Those student-athletes have been working hard to follow any guidelines and stay in condition over the offseason, so it would be a shame to see their hard work go to waste because of any outbreaks.
I’m ready to hear the sounds of shoes squeaking and basketballs bouncing off the hardwood. I miss the sounds of fans chanting and supporting their favorite teams, but I believe fan attendance should be limited until this pandemic is under control. When things get better, I’ll be more than excited to see spectators at College Park Center.
@c_amaya7
