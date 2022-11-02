Opinion: Support UTA teams and fill up the bleachers

Ten years ago, when the College Park Center first opened, 6,228 fans came out to watch the men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader versus the University of Texas at San Antonio.
Five years later, I was one of 6,336 who packed the center to watch the men’s basketball team take on California State University, Bakersfield, in the 2017 National Invitational Tournament.
A picture of that game’s attendance hangs in Greg Young’s, men’s basketball head coach, office. Young was the associate head coach at the time and said the crowds gave the basketball teams enormous pride.
But attendance has dropped significantly in recent years. The College Park Center hasn’t seen a crowd that big since.
I want us to get back there. I want students to fill the student section with M-A-V-S painted on their bodies. It’s during games like California State, Bakersfield that students can make friends, support their peers on the court and have fun with the crowd.
The Mavericks lost that matchup but overall went 14-1 that season at home. Chants of “U-T-A” and “De-fense” filled the air as cheerleaders did backflips after every made free throw.
UTA’s band provided comedic relief during tense moments, often jeering opposing players during free throws and starting “Warm Up the Bus” chants at the end of games. The community was all-in for the Mavericks, and the team thrived on that energy.
“We had this huge, enormous student crowd there, and we’re like, ‘This is what it’s all about,’” Young said, banging his hands on his desk emphatically.
When the College Park Center opened in 2012, then-President James Spaniolo had high hopes for the arena. He brought up Cameron Indoor Stadium at Duke University as a potential comparison in an interview with The Shorthorn.
But now, just 10 years later, College Park Center sits mostly empty during home games. The 1,632 average attendance for the 2021-2022 season is far below the 2,798 average of the 2016-2017 season. Cameron Indoor Stadium remains full, while College Park Center’s 7,000 seats collect dust.
A large reason for the recent decrease came in March 2018, when then-Athletics director Jim Baker fired Scott Cross, men’s basketball head coach, and his coaching staff. Cross, who played for UTA in the ’90s before immediately joining the coaching staff, compiled a 225-161 record during his tenure as head coach, leading the program to its only NCAA Tournament appearance to date.
I vividly remember the day Cross was let go. When the basketball community got the alert, we were all shocked. He was a local icon. I attended his summer basketball camps, and he made everyone he met feel special. He was more than a coach, and his firing stung a lot of people.
Now, as we head into the 2022-2023 season, the basketball teams are back, and they need your support.
There’s nothing quite like a sold-out basketball arena. When I went to those games in 2017, I was a high school student, but I wish I were a UTA student. The student sections during those games were filled to the brim, with the band next to them bringing lots of energy every single night.
Now, when I go to basketball games to cover them as a sports editor, it’s not the same. When the opposing bench can drown out the home crowd with their chants, it makes me wonder where we went wrong.
To be fair, the COVID-19 pandemic played a major part in this. For most of the 2020-2021 season, fan and student attendance were limited. They were replaced by cardboard cutouts, which provided some comedic relief but didn’t help the attendance problem UTA is facing.
However, the numbers were going down before COVID-19. The 1,881 season average for the 2018-2019 season is only marginally higher than the aforementioned 1,632 last season.
Young has been here for the National Invitational Tournament games and the 2012 crowd against San Antonio. He wants students to come back and support UTA.
“We can’t do it without you,” Young said. “You’re a huge part. I know that because I’ve seen it. I’ve lived it. I’ve been a part of when our student body was engaged and at games. I know how much better our teams play.”
Shereka Wright, women’s basketball head coach, said the first step to getting more fans in the stands is producing quality basketball for fans to see.
Wright and Young are trying to bring in a good brand of basketball and sell that to the students, she said.
Wright said she’s been going on campus to get the word out about the upcoming basketball season. It’s about more than the basic “come out and support” message, she said. Students have to see you and hear you to truly be engaged.
That message is starting to work on campus. During Mav Madness, an event UTA Athletics hosted to drive engagement for the basketball teams, hundreds of fans crowded into the College Park Center to hang out with their peers and to enjoy a night of basketball fun.
Events like that can catapult support. All it takes is one snowflake to start an avalanche. Homecoming weekend will be a good chance to build on that momentum as well. Those games are often some of the highest-attended, with 2021’s Homecoming drawing 3,288 fans.
This year, the Homecoming games will be Nov. 12 and will be a tripleheader at College Park Center. Volleyball will play its final home game of the season at 11 a.m. before the women’s basketball team takes the court at 3:30 p.m. Men’s basketball will finish the day at 7:30 p.m.
“Pick two of the three, one of the three, just don’t pick zero of the three,” Athletics director Jon Fagg said. “I know it’s a Saturday, let’s come out. The only way to build school pride is to have school pride.”
When the Lady Mavericks went to play Iowa State University in the NCAA Tournament last season, 5,546 fans crowded into Hilton Coliseum on a Friday night during spring break to watch their Cyclones.
Wright said large, energetic crowds can help motivate a team and can even help them make substantial runs that can win or lose games.
Her motto recently has been “meet a friend, bring a friend,” a reference to the ticketing policy for UTA students. All students get free admission to basketball games for themselves and a friend.
Watching a basketball game with a friend is something I can personally vouch for. I’ve attended games with friends who both were and weren’t fans of basketball, and they’ve all left the game with their voices hoarse and smiles on their faces.
Additionally, showing support means a lot to the athletes as well.
“Everybody knows about home-court advantage,” said Starr Jacobs, redshirt senior forward for the women’s basketball team. “So it’s a different feeling when you have your home court fans and everybody there supporting you. It just makes you want to play harder. You know, you’re a little hyper for that game when you have a fan base.”
The men’s and women’s teams will have games in the season where they give away T-shirts to fans. For the men, that game is Nov. 18 against the University of Nevada. For the women, it’s Dec. 21 against the University of Arizona, said Eric Trimborn, associate athletic director for external relations.
Students can also earn rewards by attending basketball games. UTA students can download the MavCity app on their smartphones and earn points every time they attend a UTA sporting event.
Fagg is hoping to create an atmosphere of chaos at basketball games moving forward.
“Hopefully, we can get our students to understand that it is time well spent supporting each other,” he said. “Building pride in going to school here and see if we can create some chaos.”
His tenure began Aug. 1 after spending the previous 14 years at the University of Arkansas, where crowds are substantially larger.
The Razorbacks play in Bud Walton Arena, which drew more than 3.8 million fans in its first 14 seasons. Fagg said during his time in Arkansas, a tradition started after a few kids wore shark costumes to a game one night.
What started as an anomaly on a game close to Halloween turned into a tradition. They call it the Sharkansas game, and Fagg said over 1,700 students participated last year.
“We’d love to have some kind of game like that [at UTA],” he said. “Or some kind of new tradition that kids bought into.”
While I can’t attest to any traditions like that, at games I would attend, when an opposing player would miss a free throw, the band would chant, “You let the whole team down!” followed by repeated chants of “One more time! One more time!” to try to get into opposing players’ heads before they shot their second free throw.
These chants would start with just the band, but by the end of the game, the entire crowd was screaming, “One more time, one more time!” These moments can’t be manufactured. They just happen, and they happen when fans are in the arena and are engaged with the athletic teams.
Fagg said he’s seen a rise in student attendance at the volleyball games and hopes that can carry over to the basketball season.
“So I’m absolutely calling, asking, pleading, begging, whatever you want to call it, for students to come support us,” Fagg said.
I know it sounds like I’m beating a dead horse at this point, but this is important to me. Sports are where I go to release the anxieties of life. When things get hard, I turn on a basketball game or I cover a volleyball game or I talk sports on Twitter. It’s where I’m at peace.
It doesn’t have to be that for you. We’re all different, and I want students to build their own connections to the game. However, I hope the images of bustling, lively games appeal to students. The days of 14-1 home seasons don’t have to be in the past. We can bring them back.
At the end of the day, college athletics are a part of your college experience. “Why not try it?” Wright asked. “Because ultimately, you’re [going to] say in your four years, ‘I may have not played basketball, I may have not played volleyball, but when I went out there and I watched it, I enjoyed it.’”
So whether you come out for the free shirts, the points system on the MavCity app or to hang out with some friends, just come see a game.
Give it a chance. Who knows? You might just like it (and if you don’t, at least you got the free shirt, right?).
@isaacappelt
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.