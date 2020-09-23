Opinion: LeBron James deserved the 2019-20 regular season MVP title

Last Friday, the NBA officially named Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo the MVP for the 2019-20 regular season.
The Athens, Greece, native received 85 of 101 first place votes for the award, while LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers forward, earned the other 16 first place votes. After the league’s official announcement, media members and fans started arguing that James deserved the award.
As much as I love the Greek Freak’s style of play, I believe James should have won the award.
The proof is right in front of us. James has the Lakers one step away from making a return to the NBA Finals, while Antetokounmpo is sitting at home after getting bounced by the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Antetokounmpo had a great season; he was the best player on the league’s best regular season team. His effort helped lead the Bucks to a 56-17 record and earned him the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year trophy alongside the MVP award. But James consistently proved that his team is better with him on the court than without him.
When James was on the court with the Lakers, the team posted a 50-17 record. Without him, the team went 2-2. Those numbers are a testament to the iron man type of player James has been throughout his 17-year professional career, rarely missing extensive action due to injury.
Without Antetokounmpo, the Bucks wouldn’t have been as good as they were this year. But I believe James and the Lakers played tougher competition in the NBA’s Western Conference than the Bucks did in the East.
To me, James deserved to be regular season MVP because of his continued performance at his age. As I mentioned above, he has been in the league for 17 years. Not a lot of athletes continue to play at a high level past the age of 30, but James seems to be aging like fine wine. The fact that James, who is 35, is competing with a 25-year-old Antetokounmpo is very impressive.
Early in August, ESPN senior writer Ramona Shelburne said she voted for James over Antetokounmpo and Houston Rockets guard James Harden because she’s a “narrative-based voter.” Her comment made it look like she didn’t care about the eye-popping statistics Antetokounmpo and Harden were putting up throughout the year.
The numbers Antetokounmpo and Harden produced were impressive, but an MVP should elevate his team. Both of those players are watching the playoffs at home, while James and the Lakers are still playing.
In the end, Antetokounmpo was a great regular season player, but James deserved the MVP award because of how much better the Lakers are with him on the court. Now James has the opportunity to become NBA Finals MVP, and that means much more.
@c_amaya7
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.