One Last Time: Six seniors lead Lady Mavericks into Florida with championship aspirations

Head coach Shereka Wright noted the leadership improvement from the seniors on the women’s basketball team and said she believes they know what to do to win the Sun Belt Conference tournament.
The Lady Mavericks (17-7, 11-4) wrapped up their regular season this past weekend and are heading to Pensacola, Florida, for the tournament.
The tournament will be a neutral site for all 12 teams. It will be held from March 2 to 7, with the winner advancing to the NCAA tournament, a feat the program hasn’t accomplished since 2007.
The top four teams in the Sun Belt standings will get a first-round bye, automatically advancing them to the quarterfinals. The eight remaining teams play four games to determine who will advance to the quarterfinals.
The Lady Mavericks are the second seed in the Sun Belt Conference tournament and have clinched a first-round bye.
UTA will play the winner of the Georgia Southern University-Georgia State University game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday
The Lady Mavericks have played each team once. They defeated Georgia State 82-68 on Jan. 13 and fell to Georgia Southern 64-63 on Jan. 15.
Wright is in her second season coaching at UTA. Her 68.1 winning percentage in her first two seasons is the highest first two-year record from a head coach in program history.
Wright said the versatility, depth and buy-in to the process have helped them team improve throughout the season.
“I give them full freedom to play the game and make decisions,” she said. “They’ve gotta win those games, and I think our kids have been doing that all year long.”
Freshman guard Reniya Jones and junior forward Starr Jacobs said the Lady Mavericks are confident and believe they have what it takes to win the championship.
Their victory against No. 13-ranked University of South Florida was the first win over a nationally ranked opponent in program history.
“I think that showed we can hang with just about anyone,” senior guard Katie Ferrell said.
A Feb. 20 victory over Coastal Carolina University clinched the best road record in program history at 9-2 and secured the Lady Mavericks’ eighth-straight season of 10 or more conference victories.
UTA’s road record is the best in the conference with three other teams having a road record over .500 in University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Troy University and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
“Anytime you can do well on the road, it’s always helpful,” Ferrell said. “It’ll be good for us in the conference tournament when we’re not in our home gym.”
Even with the season’s success, the team has been humble about it, Jones said.
“We are all excited of course, but we are trying to make it to the [NCAA] tournament,” she said.
Jones has played in 21 of 22 games, including four in conference play with 13 minutes or more.
UTA has had multiple players reach significant statistical benchmarks this season.
Jacobs could become the first player in a season to average 20 points a game in program history.
“I kind of use it as motivation,” Jacobs said, “ I feel like it makes me better knowing that they are counting on me, and I know what’s expected of me.”
Jacobs has generated national buzz with her play and won Sun Belt Player of the Year on Monday.
Ferrell and senior guard Terryn Milton have both climbed the all-time leaderboard for assists in UTA history. Ferrell ranks second, and Milton is fourth.
However, in a season that saw many firsts for UTA, their goal now shifts to becoming the third team in program history to make the NCAA tournament.
UTA will look to avenge themselves after last year’s tournament saw them exit in the first round with a loss to Appalachian State University.
Milton said she is excited and ready to play in her fourth Sun Belt tournament.
“We’re an experienced group and we know it’s time to get locked in,” she said. “We know it’s time. It’s win or go home. We’re excited and you’ll be able to tell this week.”
Jones, Jacobs and Ferrell said their goal was clear: They’re leaving Florida with that trophy.
