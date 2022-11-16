One game at a time: Volleyball team’s strong season prepares them for conference tournament

“The next match is the most important match of the year.” That phrase has been crucial to the volleyball team (17-9, 9-5) all season.
Whether they’re talking about a preseason scrimmage or game one of the conference tournament, players and coaches alike recite that motto.
Head coach J.T. Wenger called it a running joke within the program, but they’ve taken it to heart. When asked about looking ahead in the tournament, Wenger kept things in focus, and made it clear the team is only focused on one game right now: the team’s quarterfinal matchup at 4 p.m. Thursday against Utah Valley University.
As the team prepares for the conference tournament in Edinburg, Texas, Wenger noted the progress his team has made.
“It's been a fun team to work with. I think that we have been playing our best volleyball of the year in November, which is something that we talked about in the program,” he said. “[We] need to keep developing throughout the year. We can't be the same team in November that we are in August, and I think that's been very true this year.”
In August, UTA traveled to Montana to play in a three-game tournament and returned home 0-3. However, the team countered that by winning 11 of its next 12 games, including a nine-game winning streak, the longest UTA win streak since 2002.
Wenger said the team’s 0-7 start in the 2021 season served as motivation to start this season stronger and put themselves into a better position going into conference play.
“I think it gave us a lot of momentum,” senior outside hitter Brooke Townsend said. “We played some really good teams in our nine-game winning streak, and we just learned how to come out on top.”
Throughout the season, several Mavericks have received weekly awards from the Western Athletic Conference. Four UTA players have won WAC Defensive Player of the Week, two players won WAC Freshman of the Week and sophomore outside hitter Brianna Ford was named WAC Offensive Player of the Week on Sept. 12.
Ford’s accolades list extends longer, as the sophomore racked up two tournament MVP’s earlier this season. She finished second for most kills in the conference.
“[Ford]’s just been such an important piece of the team this year for sure and in years past, but this year, I feel that she's definitely grown more confident in herself and that's transitioning and showing in just how she holds herself in the game,” said Alli Wells, junior defensive specialist and libero.
During her time at UTA, Wells has climbed the leaderboard for all-time digs. She currently sits at eighth all-time with 1,620 digs. She is three digs behind seventh and six digs behind sixth.
Wells has been here before. She competed in three Sun Belt Conference tournaments. As the team prepares for the WAC tournament, she wants players to stay composed.
“We determine our future,” she said. “So, if we play how we know we can play, we can very much win out this week and continue on into the postseason tournament.”
The week starts with a quarterfinal matchup against Utah Valley, which defeated UTA on Oct. 13, 3-1.
Townsend remembers the loss well and said the team learned a lot in the match.
“They were a big block and we, throughout the game, learned how to fight against that and challenge ourselves to hit differently from what we normally hit,” she said. “I think for this Thursday, we’re definitely keeping that in mind.”
Utah Valley and UTA rank first and second respectively for total blocks in the WAC. In their Oct. 13 matchup, Utah Valley had 16 blocks, compared to the Maverick’s eight.
Wenger said he’s noticed a defensive improvement as the season has progressed. He said there’s been two defensive mentalities this season — blockers forcing attackers to hit good shots and defenders being in the right place to receive balls — that have made matches more competitive, and he’s proud of that effort.
For Townsend, this conference tournament will be her last. She said she’s excited to play high-level volleyball and hopes the team can win it all.
“Everyone that's getting in the conference tournament is a good team,” she said. “So we just need to play it all out because we don't know when the last ball is gonna be.”
