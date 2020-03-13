NWBA cancels national tournament, ending the season for Movin’ Mavs and Lady Movin’ Mavs

The NWBA canceled its 2020 National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament on Thursday due to the spread of the new coronavirus.
UTA’s Movin’ Mavs and Lady Movin’ Mavs teams were scheduled to compete in the tournament next week in Wichita, Kansas. Their respective seasons have now come to an end.
The NWBA joins the NCAA and many other professional sports in canceling tournaments and games.
It was announced Thursday afternoon that the Sun Belt Conference had suspended all sports indefinitely, ending all of UTA’s spring seasons.
@nanavedia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.