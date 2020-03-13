NWBA cancels national tournament, ending the season for Movin’ Mavs and Lady Movin’ Mavs

Movin' Mavs junior Clarence McCarthy-Grogan greets members of the starting lineup before taking on the University of Illinois on March 14, 2019 at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. This year's National tournament was canceled.

 The Shorthorn: file photo

The NWBA canceled its 2020 National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament on Thursday due to the spread of the new coronavirus.

UTA’s Movin’ Mavs and Lady Movin’ Mavs teams were scheduled to compete in the tournament next week in Wichita, Kansas. Their respective seasons have now come to an end.

The NWBA joins the NCAA and many other professional sports in canceling tournaments and games.

It was announced Thursday afternoon that the Sun Belt Conference had suspended all sports indefinitely, ending all of UTA’s spring seasons.

