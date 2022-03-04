Ninth-inning rally propels Mavericks to victory over University of Nebraska-Lincoln

In a competitive ninth-inning rally that saw nine Mavericks come to the plate, the baseball team (3-5) stunned the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Friday, defeating them 4-3.
The final run came from a bases-loaded walk drawn by senior Oscar Ponce.
The comeback started with a double from sophomore Wilson Galvan. Freshman Cade Sumbler then drove him home with his own double. Three more singles from UTA tied the game at 3-3 before Ponce’s walk-off walk.
Both teams struggled to score early as the pitching duel began. Senior pitchers Michael Wong for UTA and Kyle Perry for Nebraska exchanged four scoreless innings to start the game.
Nebraska was the first team to score with a sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth inning.
Wong finished the game with five innings pitched. He allowed one run and struck out five batters in his third appearance of the season.
Nebraska added two more runs in the sixth as Wong exited. Sophomore pitcher Jack Hagan came in and pitched the sixth and seventh innings, giving up two runs and striking out two batters.
The teams both went scoreless in the seventh and eighth innings before UTA’s rally in the ninth.
UTA and Nebraska will turn around and play again at 3 p.m. Saturday at Clay Gould Ballpark.
