New coach, same goal: Movin Mavs look to win third consecutive national championship under new leadership

The last time the Movin’ Mavs were on the court, they were celebrating another national championship.
Fast forward to October and there has been a lot of change. Players have graduated and one moved on to the professional ranks. However, there is one change that sticks out.
Doug Garner, the man who changed the culture of adapted sports at UTA and coached the Movin’ Mavs, retired after 14 years.
Under Garner, the Movin’ Mavs won three national championships. Garner also helped form the Lady Movin’ Mavs program in 2014, who won two national titles during that span.
Junior Jakob Gorton, who has been with the team since 2020, knows the impact that Garner had on the program.
“He meant everything to the team,” Gorton said. “All he did to help put this program together over the past 14 years, that impact will be felt for ages to come.”
The program brought in UTA alum Aaron Gouge, former player for the Movin’ Mavs under Garner, to take over.
“Doug's an amazing resource. We're good friends, anytime I need anything, he's always there, always there to listen or to give any advice,” Gouge said.
Gouge recognizes the impact that Garner had on the program.
“It’s been great just to see how Doug continued to grow the program as a whole,” Gouge said. “He's done such big things for wheelchair basketball and for UTA in general, including starting the women’s program and just really expanding our full-time athletic trainer and just different things for the program that have been amazing.”
Gouge brings with him years of experience. He was on the Movin’ Mavs team that won a national championship in 2006. He has played for Team USA and the Dallas Wheelchair Mavericks.
During his time with Team USA, Gouge won a gold medal in the Paralympic Games in Rio in 2016 and is a two-time silver medalist in the World Championships. He also won a championship with the Dallas Wheelchair Mavericks in 2015.
As a member of Team Canada, junior Vincent Dallaire played against Gouge when he was on Team USA.
“I’m excited to see where he is going to take our team,” he said.
With the arrival of Gouge comes an adjustment. Gorton recognizes the difference between timing under Coach Gouge.
“Under Coach Garner, we would come in practice, be there at seven o'clock, and like warm up and stuff,” Gorton said. “But under Coach Gouge, he wants us to show up at 6:50 and warm up 10 minutes earlier and then we just start practice immediately at 7:00.”
Gouge understands that he inherited a team built for success.
“We have a lot of talented guys,” he said. “They're coming off of last year's national championship so we're hoping to build on that and make another run at the title.”
The Movin’ Mavs won two consecutive national championships, so with the upcoming season, teams will want to try and dethrone the champions every chance they get.
“UTA has always had a target on its back for some reason. Everybody wants to beat UTA. So I'm hoping that we understand that and then we put more time into the gym,” Dallaire said.
