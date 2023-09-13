New basketball coach builds competitive culture

Rubbery outsoles scraped against the hardwood as the men’s basketball team ran five-on-five practice drills last Tuesday at College Park Center. The team split into white and blue jerseys and focused on defense, passing and shooting.

‘Ball!’ head coach KT Turner shouted before blowing a play dead with his whistle. The play ran again with Turner shouting ‘ball’ twice, but before he could blow his whistle, a player noticed the error, shouting ‘too late’ to his peers as Turner nodded his head saying, ‘go again.’

The drill is designed to end bad shooting habits and find an open player with the best shot. It also teaches the defense to rotate on the pass, which the team is still working on.

“We gotta be better,” Turner said after the drill. “We gotta take better shots, we gotta take care of the ball.”

Turner became the men’s basketball head coach in March after previous coaching experience with the University of Kentucky, Wichita State University, and the University of Texas, among others. This season will be his first as a head coach.

Junior guard Brandyn Talbot said Turner is probably the most competitive coach he’s played under. The culture is super competitive, uplifting and it helps that Turner believes in a player-built program, Talbot said.

“We’ve gotten way better, we’re a whole different team from when we got here in June,” Talbot said.

Developing a firm culture goes beyond basketball, Turner said. Building trust means making sure guys are in a good place mentally and connecting in social settings, like pickleball and bowling.

Over the summer, Turner said he sat with players and went over stats, breaking down what individuals are good at and what needs work.

Turner isn’t the only one focused on a strong culture, Talbot said. The whole staff wants a winning program. Players often show up to the gym late at night and will find other guys training.

“He taught us to live in the gym, and that’s really what the team has been doing this summer,” Talbot said.

The gym isn’t just for practice, Talbot said. It’s a tool that utilizes time for team bonding and growing together.

The team has beefed at times, but they all love each other, sophomore guard Fablo Basili said.

“[Turner] likes constructive criticism and never fighting and putting each other down,” Basili said. “If you’re gonna say something to your teammate, it’s gotta be constructed to uplift.”

Whatever is said during practice is no different than what’s being preached away from the court. “It’s all out of love,” Talbot said. Turner isn’t putting them down, he’s only trying to uplift everybody and Talbot’s grateful for that, because not a lot of people are like that, he said.

“A loss is more of a lesson than a failure,” Talbot said.

Basili, who transferred from the University of Louisville, said he’s had a good relationship with Turner and the coaching staff, so he felt UTA would be a good fit.

“Turner makes playing the game real fun,” Basili said. “He always preaches how to play the right way.”

They’re still building the culture, but positive environments will translate to a mentally and physically tough culture, Turner said. He wants a team that will play for each other.

Getting guys to buy in takes time, Turner said. They have to go through growing pains to see who’s really bought in, “because everybody’s bought in when everything is going good.”

